Of Course, The Request Dwayne Johnson Gets From Fans On A ‘Daily’ Basis Is Moana-Related

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has plenty of movies under his belt and, as such, he’s known for playing a variety of roles. From The Fast & Furious’ Luke Hobbs to Jumanji’s Dr. Xander "Smolder" Bravestone, the wrestler-turned-actor has quite a few big-screen alter egos. However, someone could argue that the character Johnson’s become most synonymous with in recent years has been the demi god Maui from the Moana franchise. To that point, Johnson apparently receives a “daily” fan request linked to the animated character.

While Disney’s Moana has been incredibly successful and Johnson has benefited from it, the A-lister has long been vocal about the deeper reason he’s so pleased with the franchise. It’s the depiction of Polynesian culture in the animated movies that truly warms Johnson’s heart. The Black Adam star spoke about that cultural connection during a recent interview with the Mirror, and the sentiments he shared were truly heartwarming:

It's about where I am from, my heritage, and to honour all that is great about the Polynesian people. The fact I now get to do that through a live action version of Moana feels like we can honour the culture and the people at an even deeper level. Moana is in my DNA, it makes me think and reflect on my family line - this project couldn't be closer to my heart.

Maui is particularly meaningful to The Rock, considering that the character is inspired by his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, who was an actor, stuntman and wrestler, who created the “Flyin’ Hawaiian” move. Johnson’s portrayal of his character has been well received, and it feels as though his popularity has only grown since his debut in 2016. With that, Johnson says admirers ask him to do something that’s become an iconic part of Maui’s lore, so to speak:

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It's the project I am asked about more than anything else, and the request to sing ‘You’re Welcome’ has become a daily occurrence.

“You’re Welcome” is the song Maui notably sings in 2016’s Moana, through which he essentially introduces himself to the titular protagonist. It’s a serious earworm, and I can completely understand just why fans would be eager for Johnson to sing it if they run into him. However, it’s wild to think that the request has apparently become a “daily” occurrence for the star. Still, it sounds like he doesn’t mind, especially considering how much the franchise means to people, including his children:

As a father of three daughters it's important that my daughters got to see somebody on screen who represented them. When my youngest watched the first movie she didn't believe it was me singing - it took a lot of explaining to convince her that Dad really was Maui!

Seriously, there was indeed a time at which one of The Rock’s daughters staunchly refused to believe her dad was the voice of Maui. But that humorous irony aside, it’s sweet to hear just how much the character and the franchise as whole means to Johnson, and I love that he appreciates fans’ affection as well. And, now, that passion will manifest once more through the live-action Moana movie, in which Johnson is reprising Maui.

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While some people have been roasting The Rock’s live-action Maui look (including those pounds of hair), that doesn’t seem to have extinguished any enthusiasm the actor has. He’s also been incredibly mindful of how the film will portray his culture, which is very sweet. Of course, fans will also surely see him perform “You’re Welcome,” and I can surely imagine that bumping up song requests. Check out the film when it opens on July 10 as part of the 2026 movie schedule, and stream the OG film and its sequel with a Disney+ subscription.