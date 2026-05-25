The Story Behind How Captain America: Civil War Sparked A ‘Civil War’ At Marvel
This situation got a bit contentious.
It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since the release of Captain America: Civil War as, for me, it feels like just yesterday that the superhero crossover film hit cinemas. Even today, Joe and Anthony Russo’s 2016 flick ranks as one of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. There are so many reasons to “marvel” at the film, from its adept juggling of the various characters to its spectacular action sequences. One particular wild piece of lore pertaining to the Russos’ film, though, is its contribution to a real “civil war” at Marvel.
Amid the 10th anniversary of Civil War, the Russo brothers participated in a screening and Q&A session moderated by CBR. During the wide-ranging conversation, the brothers were asked about some of the creative compromises that needed to be made while they were developing the movie. Joe Russo explained that the movie’s development represented a case study in how to be “uncompromising.” From there, the Gray Man co-director, recalled the discussions that were had behind the scenes:
“Marvel New York” is in reference to the company’s creative committee, and that governing body provided notes on the MCU films for years. Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter oversaw the group and, at times, there were clashes between the group and studio president Kevin Feige and co. The discussions regarding Civil War ultimately led to that tension coming to a head. Despite that, Russo explained that he, his brother and the folks at the studio were holding steady to their opinion on how the movie should end:
Captain America: Civil War ends with the Avengers divided as a result of the machinations set in motion by Helmut Zemo, who’s incarcerated by the conclusion of the film. As a fan, I’m personally glad that the Russos and their collaborators stuck to their guns. Because they did so, the film also laid the groundwork for the two MCU event films that would follow it – Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Of course, aside from the third act, a certain spider-themed hero also figured into the creative conflicts, as Anthony Russo recalled:
Of course, as history tells us, the Marvel/Sony deal for Spider-Man worked out and, at present, a fourth Spidey film starring Tom Holland is set to hit the 2026 movie schedule. Introducing Peter Parker into the MCU could’ve gone sideways, but it definitely seemed to pay off. Additionally, the Russos deserve credit for taking a number of swings in the film, from getting Robert Downey Jr. to give a more antagonistic performance as Tony Stark to having the main villain be a non-powered man with a vendetta.
As for the corporate side of all this, Marvel Studios was eventually inserted into Walt Disney Studios proper, with Kevin Feige eventually reporting to then-chairman Alan Horn instead of Perlmutter. That move provided Feige and his team with more creative autonomy and set the stage for the projects that would come in the following years.
It’s easy to see why Civil War has had such a serious influence on the MCU, and I’m glad it exists in its current form. Yes, it may have sparked something of a war within Marvel, but I’d say the film’s $1.1 billion worldwide haul and the critical acclaim eventually proved that it was smart for the company to go with the Russos’ instincts.
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Captain America: Civil War is now available to stream using a Disney+ subscription. Anyone looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies should know that the Russos are helming Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in theaters on December 18.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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