Dwayne Johnson Has A Lovely Message For The Fans After Moana 2 Hits A ‘Historic Milestone’
Can I get a chee hoo?
Moana 2 may not have wowed critics quite as much as the original film did, but it’s unlikely that Walt Disney Animation is that concerned with critical reception right now. At the end of the day, box office success trumps all other considerations, and the sequel to Moana has significantly outperformed the original film, becoming the 56th movie in cinema history to top the $1 billion mark. The film is now one of Dwayne Johnson's highest grossing movies ever and he's thanking the fans.
Box office estimates from this past weekend helped put Moana 2 over the top and Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to thank fans of his film for making it such a big success. Johnson sees Moana 2’s box office as the embrace of Polynesian culture by a global audience. It’s hard to argue based on the numbers. Johnson wrote…
Considering fewer than 100 movies have achieved a $1 billion gross at the box office, it’s still a pretty elite club. But it's the third Disney movie in the last 12 months to achieve the feat following Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2. The first Moana movie was still a box office success, but it never came close to crossing that milestone, ending its box office run with a global take of less than $650 million.
If nothing else this is a vindication of those that made the decision to make a major change to the project that became Moana 2. Originally fans were going to get a Moana series on Disney+, but earlier this year Bob Iger announced that the planned series had been transformed into a feature film. While the economics of streaming are still something of a black box, it’s difficult to imagine Moana the series grossing $1 billion on Disney+.
A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)
A photo posted by on
This is likely good news for any fans who are hoping for more Moana going forward. Moana 2 had a post-credits scene that teased additional sequels, and it’s difficult to imagine Disney not taking a serious look at that following this sort of response. Moana 3 almost feels like a foregone conclusion.
The big question for Disney is if the success of Moana 2 will be reflected in the studio’s other upcoming sequels. This year Walt Disney Animation is releasing Zootopia 2, the sequel to a movie that made $1 billion at the box office the first time around. Down the road, we have not only the upcoming Frozen 3 but also Frozen 4, sequels to the movies that were, at their time the highest-grossing animated films ever made.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.