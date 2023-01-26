Poker Face Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors From Rian Johnson's Peacock Series

Over the course of the past few years, Rian Johnson has given the world two of the best whodunits in recent memory with 2019’s Knives Out, and its 2022 sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Both of those films were beloved by critics and audiences alike, thanks in part to their incredible and incredibly complex stories, off-beat humor, and remarkable characters played by some of the best actors in Hollywood. But before Johnson gets to work on the upcoming third movie in the franchise , he is turning his attention to the small screen with his Peacock original series, Poker Face , which, to the surprise of no one, brings together some top-notch talent.

After watching the first four episodes of the new “mystery of the week” 2023 TV series, there’s a good chance you’re wondering who that was appearing alongside Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale. Well, worry no more, as we are about to break down some of the members of the Poker Face cast and why they look so familiar.

Natasha Lyonne (Charlie Cale)

Leading the Poker Face cast is Natasha Lyonne, who takes on the role of Charlie Cale, a casino worker on the run who has the remarkable ability to figure out if someone is lying or not, which comes in handy when she’s out on the road solving one mystery after another.

Lyonne has done a little bit of everything throughout her career, including everything from appearing in the Dennis the Menace cast to serving as one of the leads in the American Pie franchise , and so much more. The past decade has been an especially busy period for Lyonne, as she has led TV shows like Orange Is the New Black and Russian Doll, with smaller roles on the likes of The Simpsons, Big Mouth, Portlandia, and the 2019 Netflix musical comedy, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.

Adrien Brody (Sterling Frost Jr.)

Adrien Brody shows up on Poker Face as Sterling Frost Jr., Charlie’s boss who happens to be obsessed with her ability to know when someone is lying.

Brody, who previously worked with Rian Johnson for the 2008 crime caper, The Brothers Bloom, has put together one of the most varied filmographies of any actor working today, one that includes family-friendly sports flicks (Angels in the Outfield), horror-bent action films (Predators), and a few of Wes Anderson’s best movies (the most recent being The French Dispatch). This also includes an Oscar-winning performance in The Pianist, a great portrayal of Salvador Dali in Midnight in Paris, and Peter Jackson’s 2005 remake of King Kong, to name only a few.

Benjamin Bratt (Cliff Legrand)

Next up is Benjamin Bratt, who shows up as Cliff Legrand, a mysterious and dangerous figure never too far behind Charlie after she goes on the run.

No stranger to the “mystery of the week” format used by the new show, Bratt appeared as Detective Rey Curtis in nearly 100 episodes of Law & Order , as well as the 1998 TV-Movie, Exiled: A Law & Order Movie, and a few crossover episodes with Homicide: Life on the Street. Bratt has landed roles on shows like Private Practice, The Cleaner, and, most recently, the HBO Max limited series, DMZ. Bratt has also worked on movies like Demolition Man, Traffic, Love in the Time of Cholera, and Doctor Strange.

Chloë Sevigny (Ruby Ruin)

Then there is Chloë Sevigny, who appears on the show as Ruby Ruin, the lead singer of a heavy metal band encountered by Charlie on the Peacock series.

Arguably one of the best actresses living today, Sevigny has made a career out of providing unique and commanding performances across the board, including in shocking cult classic indie films like Kids, Gummo, American Psycho, and The Brown Bunny, as well as critically acclaimed movies like Boys Don’t Cry, which earned her an Oscar nomination. Throughout her career, Sevigny has also given outstanding performances in the likes of Zodiac, The Dead Don’t Die, Queen & Slim, and most recently, Bones and All . In addition to her film roles, Sevigny has also appeared on shows like Big Love, Russian Doll, Bloodline, and The Girl from Plainville.

Lil Rel Howery (Taffy)

Another talented actor with a long list of credits to appear on Poker Face is Lil Rel Howery, who takes on the role of BBQ pitmaster Taffy.

Howery has been a busy figure in the entertainment industry for nearly a decade now, thanks to roles on shows like Friends of the People, The Carmichael Show, and even his own comedy series Rel, plus various voice-acting gigs. And, since making his film debut as Rod Williams in Jordan Peele’s psychological horror film, Get Out, in 2017, Howery has been all over the palace in tinseltown. This includes roles in movies like Bird Box, Judas and the Black Messiah, Fatherhood, Vacation Friends, Free Guy, and Deep Water.

Dascha Polanco (Natalie)

Next up is Dascha Polanco, who shows up as Charlie’s friend, Natalie.

Fans of the Orange Is the New Black cast will instantly recognize Polanco from her portrayal of Dayanara “Daya” Diaz on all but a few episodes of the all-time great Netflix series . Her other TV appearances include Russian Doll, When They See Us, Evil, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Over the years, she has also appeared in several movies, including The Irishman, In the Heights, and Samaritan alongside Sylvester Stallone.

John Ratzenberger (Abe)

John Ratzenberger appears in an episode of Poker Face, taking on the role of Abe, his latest in a long line of credits going back decades.

To some, Ratzenberger is best remembered for his portrayal of Cliff on the iconic ‘80s sitcom, Cheers, while others will recognize his voice from his multiple Pixar appearances including Toy Story, A Bug’s Life, Cars, Wall-E, Up, and countless others. But, he has also appeared in dozens of other great movies and TV shows over the years, including The Empire Strikes Back, Superman II, The Simpsons, and many more.

Danielle MacDonald (Mandy)

And then there is Danielle MacDonald, who portrays Mandy.

MacDonald has been in a little bit of everything over the course of the past decade-plus, including Netflix original movies like Bird Box and Dumplin’, as well as other films like Lady Bird, Skin, I Am Woman, and French Exit. She has also popped up on a list of TV shows that includes Pretty Little Liars, The Middle, American Horror Story: Roanoke, Easy, and The Tourist.

These are just some of the actors set to appear on the first four episodes of Poker Face, which are currently available to stream for anyone with a Peacock Premium subscription . The remaining six episodes will be released each Thursday, and will feature the following actors, and many others: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Rhea Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Tim Meadows, Stephanie Hsu, and Clea DuVall.