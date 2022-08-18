She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

When it comes to the latest and greatest Marvel Cinematic Universe television shows on Disney+, the newest addition is one that I think all of us are excited for, and that’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. That’s right, we’ve finally gotten She-Hulk in the MCU and I’m sure you’re going to love her when she’s angry.

But with so many talented names on this list for this great new 2022 TV premiere , you have seen them somewhere beforehand for sure. Here is where you might have seen the She-Hulk: Attorney At Law cast before.

Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters)

Starting off with the star, we have Tatiana Maslany, who plays the titular She-Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, otherwise known as Jennifer Walters. Maslany has done plenty in both movies and television. Her biggest role was starring in the television series, Orphan Black, where she played several different characters, but she’s done plenty of other work as well.

She's also appeared on TV shows Heartland, Being Eric, Perry Mason, and also had a main role in the Rhea Seehorn-led animated show, The Harper House. In terms of movies, Maslany has appeared in a variety of them, including but not limited to The Vow, Diary of the Dead, Woman in Gold, Stronger, Destroyer, The Other Half and many others.

Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk)

You know him, you love him - it’s Bruce Banner, the Hulk we have seen for more than a decade in The Marvel Cinematic Universe, played by the lovely Mark Ruffalo in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. While Ruffalo has appeared in several MCU movies, including all of the Avengers films thus far, as well as Thor: Ragnarok and a couple of post-credits scenes, Ruffalo has done so much in Hollywood.

His biggest success has been through film, as he has appeared in so many amazing ones. Some of his biggest successes were being a part of the 13 Going On 30 cast , You Can Count On Me, Shutter Island, Zodiac, critically-praised films such as The Kids Are All Right, Foxcatcher and Spotlight (all three garnered him an Academy Award nomination), the HBO TV movie, The Normal Heart and so many more.

He’s also had success in television as well, appearing in the miniseries I Know This Much To Be True.

Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/Abomination)

What a return to an OG villain in the MCU. Tim Roth plays Emil Blonsky, otherwise known as Abomination, in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, the person that Walters happens to be defending. He also appeared as the same character in The Incredible Hulk back in 2008 (which, did not star Mark Ruffalo but Edward Norton at the time ), and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021.

Besides his previous appearances in the MCU, Roth has appeared in a variety of movies and TV. Some of his biggest parts in movies have been The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, Pulp Fiction, Four Rooms, Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight, Rob Roy and more.

Roth has also had success in television as well, appearing as Cal Lightman in the TV series, Lie to Me, a role in the 2017 series, Twin Peaks, and portraying Jim Worth in Tin Star.

Benedict Wong (Wong)

I’m starting to think that Wong, played by Benedict Wong , is the almighty connection between every single MCU Phase 4 movie thus far because this man has been in so many Marvel films. Wong returns in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law , and as you might have guessed, he’s been in a lot of MCU properties as of late. This includes Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and more.

But Benedict Wong has also been in plenty of other films as well. Some of his biggest hits besides the MCU have been Nine Days, Annihilation, Kick-Ass 2, The Lady, and more. He was also a part of The Martian cast , as well as the Raya and the Last Dragon cast .

Wong has also succeeded in television, with starring roles in both the Netflix original series, Marco Polo, and the Amazon original series, Deadly Class. Wong was also a part of the unfortunately cancelled The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance , playing The General.

Jameela Jamil (Titania)

Next up on the list, we have Jameela Jamil, who plays Titania in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Jamil started off her career as a radio host for some time, hosting both The Radio 1 Request show with Jameela Jamil and The Official Chart, both on BBC Radio 1. However, her big break in Hollywood was when she co-starred as part of The Good Place cast , playing Tahani Al-Jamil.

Jamil has also hosted several television shows, including Playing It Straight, Freshly Squeezed and The Misery Index. She’s also a lead judge on the show, Legendary. Jamil has done a lot of voice work, with some of her biggest appearances being in Crossing Swords, Animaniacs, Star Trek: Prodigy and more. Coming up, she's set to appear in the upcoming Pitch Perfect series.

Jamil has also done a couple of films as well, with some of her most recent being the Jennifer Lopez rom-com, Marry Me , as well as the cast of DC’s League of Super-Pets .

Josh Segarra (Augustus “Pug” Pugliese)

Next up is Josh Segarra, who plays Pug in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Segarra has had a prominent career in television, with some of his biggest roles having been playing Hector Ruiz on The Electric Company, Billy Cepeda on Sirens, and Adrian Chase on Arrow. He’s appeared in a variety of other shows, including Orange is the New Black, Chicago P.D., The Moodys, FBI, Katy Keene and more.

Seggara has also appeared in movies such as Blood Night: The Legend of Mary Hatchet, The Music Never Stopped, Trainwreck and more.

Ginger Gonzaga (Nikki Ramos)

Moving on, we have Ginger Gonzaga, who plays Nikki Ramos in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Some of her biggest roles in movies prior to her role in this show have been Ted, Someone Marry Barry, Dean, and Bad Therapy.

In terms of television, Gonzaga had a major role in the show The Morning After as herself, as well as appearing in television shows such as Mixology, Kidding, I’m Dying Up Here, Living with Yourself, Wrecked and more. She also recently had a guest spot on the Netflix series, Space Force.

Jon Bass (Todd)

Now, we have Jon Bass, who plays Todd in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Before appearing in She-Hulk, Bass has appeared in several TV shows including Big Time in Hollywood, FL, and is a part of the main cast of Miracle Workers alongside Daniel Radcliffe. He was also a part of the main cast of Super Pumped.

Some of his biggest roles in movies have been Baywatch, Dog Days, Sword of Trust, and Molly’s Game.

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Mallory Book)

Last but not least, we have Renee Elise Goldsberry, who plays Mallory Book in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. That name might sound familiar, as Goldsberry's delivered some great and memorable performances. She was part of the original Hamilton cast, and has appeared in other musicals such as The Color Purple, As You Like It, Rent and more.

In terms of television, Goldsberry’s biggest roles so far have been portraying Evangeline Williamson on the daytime soap opera, One Life to Live, as well as being a part of the Girls5eva cast on Peacock. Some of her other big TV roles include Evil, Altered Carbon, The Good Wife where she played Geneva Pine, and more.

Some of her films have been Every Secret Thing, The House with a Clock in Its Walls, Waves and a small part in Tick, Tick…Boom!. She also was a part of the official film recording of Hamilton that was put on Disney+.