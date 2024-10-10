Elizabeth Banks Gets Real About Finally Being Offered Lead Roles After Paying Her Dues In Hollywood

Elizabeth Banks is definitely a familiar face in Hollywood today, but it hasn’t always been that way. She’s built her career and success with her production company, Brownstone Productions, been in integral supporting roles that make big blockbusters what they are and filled out comedic ensembles spanning decades. Not to mention that Banks has directed multiple genres, including action . However, only recently has the Charlie's Angels director truly began to land leading roles, which she was recently candid about.

The A-List actress shared with People while talking about the upcoming drama/thriller A Mistake. Based on the comments Elizabeth Banks shared, she's relishing this time in her career but is also fully cognizant of the road it took to get to this point. The Hollywood heavy hitter said the following:

It's really only been in my second life as an actress here that I've started playing the lead role. It's because I was a great ingenue for a long time. I played the lady in many movies to some great leading men. And then I had smaller roles in huge movies like The Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect, but never quite that DC or Marvel movie lead.

Her resume is no joke either and, given the work that the actress-turned-producer-turned-director has put in, it's about time Tinseltown provided her with the opportunities she so deserves. She is, after all, the person we can thank for helming the hilariously gory comedy Cocaine Bear .

In all seriousness, Elizabeth Banks’ roles have continually crushed it with young and older audiences alike, with Pitch Perfect, The Lego Movie franchise and Wet Hot American Summer being amongst her greatest hits. She also shared how excited she is to be partaking in these roles:

I'm often given more comic relief parts. So to have this offer felt like, wow, I'm going to be in every scene of this film, playing a character that's very good at their job, it's all very serious.

The 50-year-old actress , who isn’t afraid to take chances even in wardrobe, continues to grow and evolve beyond the bounds of our screens, too. The Spider-Man alum has been a public advocate for women’s rights, children’s health and education, having been vocal about each matter. Yet that all still doesn’t detract from her acting career.

More recently, Elizabeth Banks has not one but two movies set for a 2024 movie release schedule -- A Mistake and Skincare. Banks has definitely left behind the days of ingenue roles for much more complex and multidimensional ones. The first of the aforementioned movies revolves around a Kiwi doctor (Banks) letting a colleague operate with some unintended results. And the latter flick is based loosely on real events that are set against the backdrop of the cosmetics world.

In short, the Hunger Games alum has quietly plugged away at her career, making smart moves along the way. Needless to say, I’m glad to see her continuing to move forward and, if the second half of her career is anything like her first, then I'll be truly excited!

