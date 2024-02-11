Elizabeth Banks Just Turned 50, And Her Idea Of A 'Birthday Suit' Is Hilarious

Elizabeth Banks has long been a beloved actor and director amongst fans, having endeared herself to the general public through her work. She’s also become known for her occasional social media shenanigans, which are admittedly delightful. On that note, Banks really did it up big when she celebrated her 50th birthday this weekend. The actor posted a video of herself in her “birthday suit.” However, it’s not the one you’re probably thinking of, as her idea of one is very different from the norm – and also hilarious.

The actress official hit the big 5-0 on Saturday, February 10. In honor of the major milestone, she dropped a fun and wild video on her Instagram account. The birthday suit that she sported in the clip was a gold catsuit. While in it, she posed for what appeared to be a faux photoshoot, and she was hamming it up big time. The compilation also featured a clip of her wearing the OG version of the outfit, which led to a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. At the risk of just going on and on about the wildness of the display, I’ll just let you see it for yourself in the post below:

A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) A photo posted by on

That’s definitely how one makes a statement on their special day! I’m not sure I’d expect someone to sport that kind of outfit when they’re sitting back and enjoying cake with friends and family. However, I definitely love that the Wet Hot American Summer alum seems to be living her best life. I also can’t help but chuckle over the sight of her prancing and skipping around the grounds like that. One can certainly enjoy themself on their b-day, and she certainly seems to be taking advantage of that.

More on Elizabeth Banks (Image credit: Warner Bros./Hulu/Roadside Attractions) How Have These Images Of Elizabeth Banks Totally Photobombing A Sweet Moment Between Selena Gomez And Florence Pugh Not Dominated The Internet Yet?

In all seriousness though, Elizabeth Banks makes 50 look really good. The actress not only looks very spry but his skin is glowing as well. She’s dazzled folks with her magnificent looks before, of course. Just last summer, Banks shared a video of herself in a bikini as she took in the water amid a heat wave . Needless to say, the lovely lady is aging like the finest of wines.

Aside from posting to social media, the Spider-Man alum has remained busy over the past year with several major productions. She most notably directed the well-received horror comedy Cocaine Bear (which is streamable with a Prime Video subscription ). The gory and funny feature was another feather in the cap of a talented filmmaker, who’s been told that women don’t do action movies . She also served as one of the producers on the hilarious and critically acclaimed teen comedy Bottoms.

The world is still Elizabeth Banks’ oyster at this point in her career, and she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. So what might she have up her sleeve next from a project standpoint? Well, she’s long been set to produce the Fox animated series, Bedrock, which will see her voicing an older version of the Pebbles Flintstone character. Additionally, Banks has been vying for a role on The White Lotus . I’m not sure she’ll appear in the upcoming third season of the HBO dramedy series, though she could always pop up there down the road.

For now though, I just hope that she was able to enjoy her birthday to the fullest. Also, I’m wondering whether she’ll ever break out that gold “birthday suit” again. I can’t see her just discarding such a distinct piece of material. Whatever the case, here’s wishing her a happy belated birthday and 50 more years of life!