Nicole Kidman Shares What It’s Like Working With Sandra Bullock And More On Practical Magic 2, And I Wish I Could Be A Fly On The Wall

After it was announced that a Practical Magic sequel was underway , fans couldn’t be more excited about seeing stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock on the big screen together again. The duo captured our hearts as the witchy sisters in the Halloween classic, and it turns out this chemistry extends to a real life friendship. Kidman recently opened up about her relationship on set with Bullock, and this truly seems like a spiritual sisterhood come to life.

In a recent interview with Kidman for People Magazine , the actress opened up about working with The Blind Side actress after it had been 27 years since the original Practical Magic film was released. It seems like they picked up where they left off because the Moulin Rouge star couldn’t help but gush over her co-star and the bond they’ve created. Apparently, the two leading ladies have a lot in common, and getting into character as sisters wasn’t such a far cry. She said:

It's insane. I can tease her, and she teases me. We're both living in London, very close to each other. We're both like, 'What?' But we were just right back into it. I adore her and she is so funny and so lovable. And we're just having the best time together.

I love that this friendship extends beyond the screen and this relationship is truly blossoming. 27 years is a long time between projects together, and it’s hard to rekindle chemistry, but knowing they are having a blast gives me hope that they will be able to communicate the strength of this sisterhood once again. Maybe since they had such a great time working together on this, it will open doors for other opportunities to work together. I feel like Kidman is constantly working and would totally be down, as these two feel like a guaranteed box office draw.

As for what we know about Practical Magic 2 , the plot is still being kept under wraps. The original film follows two sisters who are witches and perform a spell to resurrect Kidman’s character’s boyfriend when he dies unexpectedly and the police start investigating. But when magic goes awry, the sisters need to fix things before their bloodline is ended forever. It's a great mix of spooky fun, combined with a rom-com feel. While the Babygirl actress couldn’t give too many details, she did assure fans that the talent involved and sequel script should keep people satisfied. She said:

We have this wonderful female director, Susanne Bier. Warner Bros. is behind the film. And they've been incredibly supportive in making this, going back and then expanding it. And then we have beautiful Joey King, who I've worked with before and who's just lovely. So it's a group of amazing, amazing women and some great men who are creating the next phase, the next stage of the witches' life.

With a real life friendship in the mix, along with the amazing female talent in front of and behind the screen, I believe Practical Magic 2 will be a perfect mix of fan service and new storytelling. One of the producers of Practical Magic 2 has also sung the praises of the script, and how faithful the book-to-screen adaptation will be to Alice Hoffman’s book, The Book of Magic, the novel sequel to Practical Magic. All and all, this project is in good hands, and I can’t wait to finally see it all come to fruition on the big screen.

You will be able to see Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reunite for Practical Magic 2 when the film hits theaters on September 18th, 2026. In the meantime, fans can revisit 1998’s Practical Magic which is now streaming with a Hulu subscription . For more information on other exciting films heading to theaters next year, make sure to consult our 2026 movie release schedule .