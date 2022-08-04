Erectile Dysfunction Claims And More: The Intense Number Of Unseen Pages Released In The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial This Week

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard can’t stop, won’t stop making headlines over their long legal battle. While a verdict for their defamation trial came out months ago , neither legal team has slowed down, resulting in a number of appeals . This week was particularly explosive thanks to unsealed documents related to the case. With bombshells including erectile dysfunction claims and more, there was an insane amount of pages released related to Depp and Heard’s trial.

While Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s team are still at work related to their defamation trial, the public’s head was collectively spinning regarding the information that wasn’t allowed to be mentioned throughout their time in court. A whopping 6,000 pages of this data was just unsealed, and the new information has been explosive. According to Vulture , this includes some allegations about erectile dysfunction on Depp’s part.

These documents reveal the various subjects that Judge Penny Azcarate barred from being mentioned in the Depp/Heard defamation trial. This includes allegations that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suffering from ED. In these unsealed docs, Amber Heard’s alleged that this was an important aspect of the case where it might relate to her allegations of sexual assault. The excerpt reads:

Though Mr. Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition absolutely is relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard. Mr. Depp’s erectile dysfunction makes it more probable that Mr. Depp would be angry or agitated in encounters with Amber Heard, and that he would resort to a bottle.

This is quite an explosive revelation, as is the connection that Amber Heard’s lawyers attempted to make between the alleged ED and his anger toward her. While this ultimately didn’t make it into their defamation trial, the documents have now been released to the public. I have to wonder how much of an effect this might have on the pair of actors’ appeals.

It remains to be seen if Johnny Depp or his famous lawyer Camille Vasquez respond to this new claim, or any of the other revelations that have come from the unsealed documents related to the defamation case. As previously mentioned, the erectile dysfunction claim isn’t the only explosive new bit of information. For instance, another claim from Amber Heard’s lawyers accused him of editing photos of his injuries that were submitted into evidence. Depp’s texts with Marilyn Manson were also part of the 6,000-page lot of unsealed documents.

Of course, there was potentially damaging information barred from court surrounding Amber Heard as well. Specifically claims that she was an exotic dancer and escort. What’s more, there was a deposition from a former employer of Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez, who claimed she admitted her sister was at fault in the infamous Johnny Depp finger incident . This was also not able to be mentioned in court as the defamation case was playing out.