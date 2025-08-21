Trainer Showed Off Videos Of A Shirtless Austin Butler In 'Peak Shape' For Hollywood, And It's The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Austin Butler’s career is going nowhere but up. As a former child star known for playing supporting characters on TV shows , wowing everyone in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic certainly turned him into a leading man. So, in order to be in “peak shape” for Hollywood, Butler’s trainer showed off videos of the shirtless actor working out, and it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Considering the great lengths Austin Butler went through to portray The King, it should be no surprise that he’d do the same thing to get ripped for roles. After wrapping up the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Caught Stealing, trainer Roy Chan posted on Instagram a video of the Golden Globe winner getting in “peak shape” for the upcoming A24 movie Enemies. I’ve gotta say, what you’re about to watch is the stuff dreams are made of:

I don’t know about you, but I’m getting some serious Wolverine vibes watching the Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood actor getting fit. He’s lifting and shredding it on that cycling machine like it’s no one’s business.

But, of course, I'm most impressed by his six-pack. To quote a Crazy, Stupid, Love line, it’s like he’s “photoshopped!” Those 14 weeks did Austin Butler well. Roy Chan got real in his Instagram caption about why fitness was so important to his client for his next movie too, writing:

When Austin came to me after wrapping Caught Stealing he saw it as the perfect moment to take his body and health to the next level. This wasn’t just about prepping for another role, it was about building a sustainable foundation for long-term peak performance.

It’s a good thing that Austin Butler is choosing to focus on his health, considering the scares he went through while filming his movies. After wrapping Elvis, the BAFTA winner was hospitalized after waking up in the middle of the night in “excruciating pain.” At the hospital, Butler was diagnosed with a virus that mimicked appendicitis and was bedridden for a week.

Also, the talented actor experienced temporary blindness while shooting The Bikeriders, per Men's Health, which he concluded could have come from sleep deprivation. With these health scares behind him, the Masters of the Air actor is making the right call, prioritizing his health so he can deliver powerful performances for years to come. Plus, his good looks that come from it are always a treat for us to see too.

If you want to know just how dedicated the Zoey 101 actor is to his flawless physique, Men’s Health reported Butler had been training six to seven days a week for Enemies. His diet consisted of omelets, chicken kebabs, and occasionally steak. Instead of going straight to bed after filming was over, the award-winning actor would choose to go to the gym, hit the treadmill, relax in the sauna, and then go to sleep after a cold shower. Butler’s commitment to his fitness regimen proves that his dedication goes far beyond his work on-screen.

In Butler’s upcoming crime film, Enemies, he and Jeremy Allen White are in a cat-and-mouse game with a detective pursuing a fugitive contract killer. According to his interview, the Dune: Part Two actor will be portraying the antagonist fugitive contract killer. If he’s going to be like a threatening force against The Bear star, he’s gotta have the body to match.