Margot Robbie Rocks A LBD For Her First Red Carpet After Having A Baby, And It's The Perfect Fit
Gotta love a little black dress moment.
The last time Margot Robbie was photographed on a red carpet, she was at the premiere of My Old Ass, and she was very pregnant. She and her husband, Tom Ackerley, then welcomed their first child in November last year, and now, the actress is back to work. That means that along with acting and producing, she’s also attending premieres and photo calls, and for her first event in a very long time, she rocked a little black dress that I adore.
At the moment, Margot Robbie is gearing up for the release of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey on the 2025 movie schedule. So, to celebrate the film’s September 19 premiere, she and her co-star Colin Farrell and the movie's director Kogonada attend a photo call in Los Angeles, take a look:
According to Robbie’s stylist, Andrew Mukamal (via Instagram), the dress is by Stella McCartney, and it really is perfect. I’m obsessed with what looks to be a mesh fabric, and the way that garment cinches at her waist is so flattering.
I also love the strappy high heels that are paired with the dress. Plus, her straight hair and natural glam tie the effortless look together perfectly.
Of course, the Barbie actress is known for method dressing – I'm sure we all remember the Barbiecore looks of 2023 – however, she also has a timeless sense of style overall. Along with pink, she loves to rock colors like black and gold, and she quite literally stuns basically all the time.
Robbie and the little black dress are also well-acquainted, and it’s always fun to see her new takes on the classic trend. Truly, there are so many ways to rock an LBD. From the seatbelt dress Florence Pugh wore to Anya Taylor-Joy’s Audrey Hepburn-esque dress, the kinds of little black dresses are endless. And the I, Tonya star’s latest look is another outfit that proves that point.
Along with this simply being a wonderful fashion moment, this A Big Bold Beautiful Journey event also serves as Robbie’s return to the red carpet and acting.
While she produced and executive produced a few projects – including My Old Ass, Saltburn and Sirens – since Barbie’s release, she hasn’t acted in a movie since her and Greta Gerwig’s megahit.
The movie seems like such a wonderful project for this new chapter of her life, too. It was directed by Kogonada, who made After Yang, and it stars Robbie and Colin Farrell. Based on the trailer (which you can see above), it appears to be a lovely and cathartic journey through life that could leave audiences in a very reflective state.
So, all around, Margot Robbie’s first project since becoming a mom seems lovely, and the looks she’s pulling for its press tour have been just that too. Now, I can’t wait to see what she wears next as we wait for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s September 19 release.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
