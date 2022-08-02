How Did Johnny Depp Get That Gruesome Finger Injury Really? Amber Heard’s Sister Allegedly Had A Confession

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s long legal battle continues to make headlines, despite the verdict coming in two months ago . This discourse is partly due to both parties appealing the decision, as well as new information about the case coming out via previously sealed documents . So how did Depp get that gruesome finger injury really? Amber Heard’s sister allegedly had a confession.

One of the most infamous incidents described during Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s long legal battle involves a violent incident that resulted in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor losing part of his finger. Both actors have their own version of this story , but more information is coming via those previously mentioned unsealed documents related to the case. According to TMZ , Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez admitted that the Aquaman actress was to blame during a conversation with her former employer.

Per this report from TMZ, Whitney Henriquez’s former boss Jennifer Howell recounted these events prior to the defamation case actually going to trial. Howell was working as an art dealer in 2015 when the Johnny Depp finger injury took place. While in her pre-trial deposition, she claims that Henriquez was in her presence when Heard called to tell her about the finger-slicing incident. Henriquez reportedly said that her sister had “done it now,” with the transcript of Howell’s deposition reading:

And she goes, ‘She cut off his finger. She cut off his finger.’ And then she bolted out the door and was like, ‘I got to call somebody. I got to call somebody.'

This deposition was done by none other than Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez, who has become famous thanks to defending the actor in his various high profile cases (as well as rumors she was dating the actor ). Vasquez followed up about what Whitney Henriquez told her former boss at the time, with Howell responding with:

It was Amber and Johnny, and she apparently had thrown a bottle and cut off his finger, is what (Henriquez) reported when she came back in from whoever she talked to outside.

This tidbit of information is sure to go viral, as the finger incident was mentioned various times throughout the course of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation case. Both actors were asked about the gruesome incident as they testified in the defamation case, with Depp’s memories of the incident definitely being unsettling .

This deposition was ultimately barred from the court, as revealed 965 pages of documents were recently unsealed related to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation cases. These documents contained plenty of potentially damaging information about each of the actors. For Depp, that includes more information related to his split with Disney and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. But this testimony about Heard no doubt would have been explosive if it was included in the highly televised trial .