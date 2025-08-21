Kirsten Dunst Pitching Herself For A Minecraft Movie Sequel Wasn’t On My Bingo Card, But I Appreciate Her Honest Pitch

We still have a ways to go with new releases on the 2025 movies schedule, and one upcoming film will bring Oscar nominee Kirsten Dunst back to the big screen (in Roofman with Channing Tatum) for the first time since starring in last year’s Civil War. Though the actress has been in mega-hits like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man franchise, she’s also known for artier fare like the previously mentioned war movie and Marie Antoinette. So, her pitching herself for a Minecraft sequel is truly unexpected, but I do adore her honest reasoning for the idea.

What Did Kirsten Dunst Say About Wanting To Do A Minecraft Movie 2?

It’s probably fair to say that Kirsten Dunst has been pretty lucky during her time as an actor. After Interview with the Vampire (and her understandably “gross” kiss with Brad Pitt) launched her to stardom at only 11, she’s gone on to become one of our most recognizable stars. Of course, the leading lady is also tremendously talented, which is why she’s landed roles in critically acclaimed movies like Little Women, The Virgin Suicides, Midnight Special, and The Power of the Dog over the decades, along with making hits like Bring It On and Hidden Figures.

While speaking about her career with Town & Country recently, she opened up about her desire to direct, but wanting to “maybe” hold off before taking on such “an all-encompassing job” until “​​when I’m in my sixties.” She’d like to continue to avoid “sad mom” roles by filming bonkers movies like Reptilia with Mikey Madison and upcoming social satire,The Entertainment System Is Down, with Keanu Reeves. The mom of two also noted that she’d rather enjoy starring in Minecraft 2, seeing as how her kids loved the first film, and added:

Maybe I can just make a movie where I don’t lose money?

WOW. First of all, even though Dunst hasn’t exactly spent the last several years making one box office blockbuster after another, is she actually, technically, losing money when she films projects like The Two Faces of January and The Beguiled? If so, that’s wild, and she should probably look into what’s happening there.

Having said that, I do get where she’s coming from. There are probably few parents who don’t have at least some interest in wanting their kids to know about what they do for a living. When you’re an actor with children who are still under 10, you’d probably like for them to be able to actually watch something you’ve done, and what better way for that to happen than with a sequel to A Minecraft Movie, which is one of the biggest hits of 2025 so far? Sure, she could show them her Spider-Man movies, but maybe they aren’t ready for that just yet.

Speaking of money, if she wants to make herself a decent haul, getting in on what appears to be a critic-proof franchise tailor-made for youngsters like her adoring sons is a good way to go. Ain’t nothin’ wrong with gettin’ your dollars straight, so hopefully we can all look forward to Dunst’s wish coming true.