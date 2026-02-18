Ethan Hawke Is Wonderful In Blue Moon, And There's Another Oscar Nomination It Could Have Received

After listening to and watching multiple interviews with Ethan Hawke about his take on famed lyricist Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon, I finally watched the Academy Award-nominated movie when it became available with a Netflix subscription. The fast-paced biographical drama taking place on a single evening was everything it was made out to be, thanks in part to Hawke’s dynamic performance (seriously, this is so great). However, there’s another Oscar nomination it deserved. Well, two for that matter.

The movie, which follows a reflective Hart as he comes to terms with a former colleague releasing what would become one of the most consequential musicals of the 20th century, is full of dynamic and enchanting performances, including those by Andrew Scott and Bobby Cannavale. While I don’t know who I’d kick out this year’s stacked Best Supporting Actor field, there’s a case to be made for their inclusion.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

I Don’t Think Ethan Hawke Has Ever Been Better

Before I get into the work of Andrew Scott and Bobby Cannavale, and while we should be celebrating their on-screen work, I just have to get something off my chest. I have been a massive fan of Ethan Hawke’s body of work for decades, and he’s in some of my favorite movies of all time, but I don’t think he’s ever been better than he is in Blue Moon.

His take on the tormented artist, who, at times, is both hopelessly optimistic about his future (both in terms of professional output and romantic journeys), is nothing short of amazing. The way he bounces between emotions, conversations, and songs throughout this charming picture, reuniting him with director Richard Linklater, is something that should be marveled at and studied for years to come.

Though I think Timothée Chalamet or Leonardo DiCaprio are going to take home the Oscar next month, I would be pleasantly surprised if Hawke’s name is called when the envelope is opened.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Best Supporting Actor Category Is Stacked, But Two Blue Moon Performances Deserve Recognition

One of my favorite races to follow each year is the Best Supporting Actor category, as it typically features some of the most dynamic, or at least, most interesting performances. That’s no different this year, as the field is bustling at the seams with outstanding turns by the likes of Sean Peen, Benicio del Toro, Jacob Elordi, Stellan Skarsgård, and the much-deserving Delory Lindo. While I don’t know which of these to cut, Blue Moon has two performances that were deserving of a spot on that list.

First, there’s Bobby Cannavale’s take on Eddie, Lorenz Hart’s friend and master bartender at Sardi’s, where most of the movie takes place. Throughout the movie, Eddie enhances just about every conversation with Lorenz and adds an electricity to it that I couldn’t get over. His back-and-forth with the “sober” lyricist as they discuss art, love, Casablanca’s best lines, and the devastation of World War II is impactful and further adds to Hawke’s acting.

There’s also Andrew Scott’s take on Richard Rodgers, Lorenz's former creative partner, whose career is about to reach new heights following the premiere of Oklahoma! with Oscar Hammerstein II. He’s not in the movie a whole lot, but whenever he is, Scott’s character adds so much to the story. His performance, while understated compared to the others, is both powerful and authentic, especially when it comes to two old friends going in different directions.

Again, I don’t want to take anything away from Ethan Hawke or anyone nominated for Best Supporting Actor, but these two performances are some of the best I’ve seen in years.

Stream Blue Moon on Netflix.