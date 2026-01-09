Look, I Love Timothée Chalamet, But I Really Need Michael B. Jordan To Win A Best Actor Award For Sinners

Let me just preface this by saying that I love Timothee Chalamet. In fact, if this is his year to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards, then so be it.

However, this is what I will say…even though Michael B. Jordan didn’t win Best Actor at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, he damn well better win Best Actor somewhere along the line this awards season, because his acting in Sinners is some of the best I’ve ever seen.

In fact, Sinners, which is jam-packed with representation , is one of the best movies I’ve ever seen , and I’m kind of worried about it, and Michael B. Jordan’s chances, this awards season. Let’s talk.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

If It Were Up To Me, Michael B. Jordan Would Be The Best Actor Frontrunner

You know, there are some years when certain movies and actors are pretty much shoe-ins to win it all, and everybody else is just lucky to be nominated. 2026 is going to be interesting, since there are certain names that have come up repeatedly in the past few weeks for Best Actor, with the three heavies being Chalamet, DiCaprio, and Jordan, with Chalamet now looking like a frontrunner.

Now, at one point in 2025, when all anybody was talking about was Sinners, you couldn’t tell me that Michael B. Jordan wasn’t going to win Best Actor at every award ceremony possible. I mean, are you kidding me? He was so good playing the Smokestack Twins that my wife legitimately asked me if Michael B. Jordan had a twin brother. He was that good at playing “Smoke” and “Stack”.

In fact, if it were up to me (and I know this isn’t possible), I think Michael B. Jordan should be nominated in both the Best Actor category AND the Best Supporting Actor category, as he is basically playing two roles, with both of them feeling like completely different characters. If that isn’t worthy of nabbing at least a FEW Best Actor trophies along the way, then I don’t know what is.

However, Michael B. Jordan not winning Best Actor actually isn’t my biggest concern…

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

In Fact, If Sinners Doesn't Start Picking Up Any Major Categories Moving Forward, I'm Going To Be Really Upset

Okay, so you know how I said that the Best Actor talk seems like it’s now centered on one man, with that man being Chalamet? Well, when it comes to movies, it looks like One Battle After Another has all the momentum in the world for Best Picture wins. And look, like Chalamet being great in Marty Supreme , I don’t hate the idea of OBAA winning Best Picture at multiple ceremonies…in theory. Because while I loved One Battle After Another , it honestly doesn’t even come close to how much I loved Sinners, as it spoke to me on so many levels as both a Black man and as a cinephile.

I mean, the dance scene , that emotional speech Delroy Lindo gives, the music... Just everything about Sinners makes it the best movie of the year for me. I’m not alone, as the CinemaBlend team named it the best movie of last year .

However, it basically got washed at the Critics’ Choice Awards when it came to the “major” awards, as it took home Best Young Actor/Actress (Miles Caton), Best Casting & Ensemble (Francine Maisler), Best Score (Ludwig Goransson), and Best Original Screenplay (Ryan Coogler), but I want so much more for Sinners, which was just so culturally relevant, and wonderful.