‘I’ve Been Misinterpreted.’ Timothée Chalamet Sets The Record Straight On His ‘Quest’ For An Oscar
The “quest” isn’t what the internet thinks it is.
Timothée Chalamet is heading into awards season facing his third Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, and he knows that whenever his name comes up, the conversation tends to grow legs. Whether it’s his personal relationships or speculation about whether he’ll finally take home a statue when the Oscars hit the 2026 TV schedule on Sunday, March 15, the discourse often stretches far beyond the movie at hand. Lately, that chatter has focused on the idea that Chalamet is aggressively chasing awards — an Oscar “quest.” According to him, though, that narrative doesn’t quite line up with reality.
During a recent Marty Supreme Q&A in London (via Variety), Chalamet addressed the perception head-on, offering context that pulls his ambition back down to earth. The actor explained that while awards do matter, they’re not the end goal people assume they are. Instead, he sees Awards Season as part of a larger ecosystem that keeps films alive in a crowded marketplace. In his words:
That philosophy extends beyond trophies and into how Chalamet approaches promotion itself. His recent press runs, which have included surreal visual stunts like matching orange leather outfits with his partner, Kylie Jenner, unconventional appearances, and even a headline-making Saturday Night Live musical performance, have been widely dissected online. Some have labeled them gimmicks, but the Complete Unknown actor doesn’t see it that way.
At the same Q&A, he revealed that he personally spent “six figures out of my pocket” to pull off his SNL musical appearance, after initially being told he could host but not perform. Rather than treating the moment as a marketing opportunity, he framed it as creative expression and audience outreach. That same mindset carries over into how he views awards campaigning in general. Chalamet emphasized that he supports other projects, including Hamnet and One Battle After Another. He continued:
The Little Women performer even admitted he worried his comments could be misunderstood, adding that he’s not lying awake at night fixated on winning. The bigger takeaway is that his so-called “quest” isn’t about chasing validation but maintaining visibility and momentum to keep films in the cultural conversation. Awards, in that sense, are a megaphone for his movies.
Whether Marty Supreme ultimately adds another statue to his shelf remains to be seen. What’s clear is that Timothée Chalamet isn’t playing a one-note game. He’s experimenting, investing in himself, and trying to meet audiences where they actually are, even if that means being misunderstood along the way.
If you missed it, Marty Supreme is still playing in select theaters as part of the 2026 movie release schedule, with a home rental and streaming rollout expected very soon.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.