There's One Sinners Actor Who Keeps Getting Snubbed By Awards, But I'm Holding Out Hope They Get An Oscar Nod

When the Golden Globe nominations came out in December 2025, Sinners was nominated in seven different categories, putting it near the top of the list of contenders. Though it was great to see star Michael B. Jordan and writer/director Ryan Coogler receive their flowers, there were some major snubs among the cast. There’s a case to be made for the other actors not named, but there’s one whose absence stands out the most: Delroy Lindo.

When I didn’t hear Lindo’s name come up when the nominations were announced, I was shocked. His take on Delta Slim, an old musician and drunkard with a traumatic past, added so much to the movie, both in terms of drama and comedy, as the masterful 2025 horror movie played out. But you know, I’m holding out hope that we’ll all be singing a different tune when the Oscar nods are announced…

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Delroy Lindo, Like In Previous Years, Was Overlooked By The Golden Globes

While I wasn’t surprised when Delroy Lindo didn’t receive any awards or nominations for his part in Congo back in 1995 (there is a case to be made for the “Stop eating my sesame cake” scene), it is shocking that the prolific actor hasn’t been recognized all that much over the years. At the time of this writing, this talented and versatile actor has never received a Golden Globe or Oscar nomination, and that’s a crying shame.

I mean, just look at his body of work. From appearing in some of the best Spike Lee joints like Malcolm X, Crooklyn, and most recently Da 5 Bloods, to westerns like The Harder They Fall to crime flicks like Blood In Blood Out, the man’s work speaks for itself. His snub for Sinners, which is arguably his best performance in years, and perhaps of all time, is sadly another that’s being criminally overlooked.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I Mean, The Car Ride Scene Alone Is Enough To Win Delry Lindo All The Awards

Between a scene that reminds us why we fell in love with movies in the first place, another that is so hauntingly beautiful you can’t forget it, and so many others, there’s a lot to love from Sinners. However, for the sake of this story, I have to focus on Delta Slim’s heartbreaking story about an old musician buddy getting lynched by the KKK after earning a bunch of money playing blues and ragtime jams for some rich folks.

Up until this point in the story, Delroy Lindo’s character was pretty much comedic relief amongst the escalating tension and drama of 1930s Mississippi. That all changed after driving by a chain gang, where Slim opens up and shows a different, more intense side of his personality. When watching this scene for the first time, I was overcome with emotion and entered the second half of the movie with a completely different perspective on Ryan Coogler’s horror film.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

That Said, I’m Hopeful The Academy Awards Won’t Make The Same Mistake

While I’m preparing myself for this not to happen, I’m hopeful that we’ll at least hear Delroy Lindo’s name come up when the Academy Award nominations are announced in a couple of months. I’m cautiously optimistic because the Best Supporting Actor field has the potential of being one of the most stacked in years.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Between the dual threat of One Battle After Another’s Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro, Jesse Plemons’ unsettling Bugonia turn, Stellan Skarsgard’s Sentimental Value role, and Jacob Elordi’s take on the monster in Frankenstein, we’ve seen some masterful performances this year. I think Delroy Lindo should be right up there with them…

With awards season kicking off, now would be a good time to revisit Sinners or watch it for the first time. Like some other big new and recent movies streaming, you can check it out with an HBO Max subscription.