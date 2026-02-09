After Watching Song Sung Blue, I Want To See More Biopics Like This

I love music biopics. I am extremely fascinated by the rise and falls of musicians because they often follow a simple pattern that often inspires. Many of the upcoming music biopics are on my must-watch list. However, Song Sung Blue was not on it. I made many trips to the movies in the fall of 2025 and saw most of the great movies of that year. I also witnessed many intriguing trailers, including for Song Sung Blue.

Once I saw the film, I loved it. It may be one of the best music movies of 2025. It made me want to see more films about local celebrities.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

I Love That Song Sung Blue Focuses On The Rise To Fame Of A Local Celebrity. It Connects With Me

The Song Sung Blue trailer caught my attention because I had never heard of Lightning and Thunder, but I know enough about Neil Diamond and his music to find the concept intriguing. I also usually enjoy movies where Hugh Jackman sings. It’s a specific genre that has not disappointed me. Therefore, I am the target audience for Song Sung Blue.

I immediately became invested in Mike Sardina (Hugh Jackson) and Claire Sardina’s (Kate Hudson) rise and fall fame story. The most interesting part is that their fame remains mostly contained. They become well-known within their community and amongst diehard fans outside their city. Most biopics focus on huge names that automatically spark recognition. That’s what makes Song Sung Blue special.

Their fame is localized but still impressive and inspiring. It shows that fame can be achieved even if you’re not a household name. It’s the importance of finding fans who adore you at every level of fame. They can make these artists feel as big as some of the greats, such as Neil Diamond.

Many will never achieve the celebrity status of some well-known artists, but selling out your local club to 400 people can be beautiful, grand, and life-changing.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

I Immediately Wanted To Know More About Lightning And Thunder After Watching Song Sung Blue, So That Shows The Movie’s Power

Song Sung Blue is based on a documentary. After learning this, I put it on my to-watch list, because now I am fascinated by these individuals, and Hudson and Jackson’s performance as them. I think the best biopics make you want to immediately learn more about the subjects.

Lightning and Thunder seem like they had a fascinating life, so I am eager to learn more about them and their musical journey. Without Song Sung Blue, I would have never developed this new respect and fascination for them.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

The Movie Works As A Tribute To Lightning And Thunder And Neil Diamond, And I Love That As A Unique Approach To A Biopic

We don’t often see music movies about a tribute band. Song Sung Blue provides us with this opportunity to hear music we’re familiar with, but through the lens of someone who loved them. It’s a movie about Lightning and Thunder. However, Neil Diamond’s music is also a character.

The music doesn’t just help tell the story, but it sparks conversations about his music. It also acts as a tribute to those who love Neil Diamond's music. These fans can enjoy that along with learning about the Sardinas. The movie appeals to Lightning and Thunder fans and Neil Diamond fans.

Song Sung Blue provides both with so much to enjoy and admire.

