‘Famous Last Words’: Famke Janssen Broke Her Ribs Filming Goldeneye With Pierce Brosnan
The Goldeneye actress had to push through.
There are few film franchises as significant as the James Bond movies. Moviegoers were brought up on the franchise, which include some of the best action/adventure movies of all time. Prior to Daniel Craig's Bond movies we were treated to four titles starring Pierce Brosnan. It all started with the pivotal blockbuster Goldeneye, although Famke Janssen admitted she broke her ribs while filming some fight scenes opposite the Mammia Mia! actor.
Goldeneye is a beloved installment of the franchise, which introduced Brosnan to the fans and inspired a wildly successful video game adaptation. During an appearance at the Mediterranean Film Festival (via THR) Janssen got real about getting injured when facing off against 007 in a bathhouse. As she put it:
Yikes. While this is one of the most memorable scenes in Goldeneye, Xenia and James' steamy fight scene came at a cost. Namely by the X-Men actress breaking multiple ribs. This shows just how dangerous movie sets can be, despite measures being put in place for actors' safety.
Famke Janssen previously revealed how she felt thrown to the wolves after Goldeneye, thanks to her relationship with the press. But there was also a physical toll to her iconic 007 performance. She went on to share how painful the injury was at the time, offering:
That certainly sounds like a difficult way to work, and also shows the gritty truth of being in the film industry. While being a movie star is a dream for many, it can sometimes come at a great physical expense. That was the case for Janssen, who filmed Goldeneye for months after breaking her ribs. Regardless, the performance is truly iconic.
Goldeneye is a beloved chapter in the 007 franchise, and all eyes are on what director Denis Villeneuve will behind the camera for the upcoming 26th movie. But since that mysterious project isn't on the 2026 movie release list, fans will have to practice some patience while continuing to wait for more info.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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