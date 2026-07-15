Hannah Waddingham Went So Hard During A Ride Or Die Scene Her Stunt Double Had To ‘Raise Her Game’

Minor spoilers for Ride or Die are ahead! You can stream the series with an Amazon Prime subscription .

We know Hannah Waddingham is a comedy queen; her Emmy-winning performance in Ted Lasso proves that. We also know she’s a great dramatic actress. However, in Ride or Die, her new show on the 2026 TV schedule , she proves she’s an action star too. In fact, there’s one scene in this new series she went so hard for that her own stunt double had to “raise her game.”

In Ride or Die, Waddingham plays an assassin named Judith, and in Episode 5, she finds herself captured in a bathroom with a bag on her head. As she struggles to free herself, she bites a guy and fights with three others. It’s a sequence that feels like something straight out of the Mission: Impossible movies , and it turns out the Ted Lasso actress took a page out of Tom Cruise’s book as she worked on her own stunts. Explaining how that impacted her stunt double, Waddingham said:

My favorite bit, actually, was quite late on in the shoot. I do a fight in the bathroom, and I did every single inch of it. And then my stunty, [Chanique Greyling], came up to me later in the day; we went for dinner, and she went, ‘I have never been on a job where the director has said, “You're gonna have to bring it up a bit more, because Hannah put in a thing of biting a man's hand.”’ And she watched it back, and was like, ‘Jesus. Okay.’

While Hannah Waddingham has had supporting roles in action movies like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and The Fall Guy, she takes center stage in Ride or Die and is very involved in its biggest set pieces. She looks like a natural on screen too. It seems like that really was the case on set, as well, considering her own stunt double had to step up her game. To that point, the actress told me:

So I was quite proud that my stunty had to raise her game, in one moment, by the way, one moment where she was just like, ‘Oh, I'm not used to that; I'm not used to having to make it more aggressive.’

That’s quite the feather in Waddingham’s cap, and the sequence all around is very epic. I also love that she took it so seriously and went so big that her stunt double had to get on her level. That’s a testament to how committed the actress was to the action in this show.

Overall, Waddingham is epic throughout the show, not just in this scene. Her co-lead Octavia Spencer noted that too. Earlier in our interview, I asked about moments that made Ride or Die’s stars feel the most badass. As they were talking about Judith’s skiing sequence that opens the show, The Help actress had this to say about her co-star:

On the mountain, you establish right off that you are not a small fry; you are the whole potato.

As you can see in the trailer for Ride or Die alone, both Waddingham and Spencer kick butt in this show about two women who wind up on quite the action-packed adventure together.

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Now, to watch the action sequences mentioned in this story, and to see exactly why Hannah Waddingham is “the whole potato” when it comes to these sequences, you can stream Ride or Die on Prime Video now.