That Time WWE's Natalya Gave Eve Torres A Wrestling Lesson Completely Naked

WWE superstar Natalya got real about the time she ended up giving a naked wrestling lesson to Eve Torres, much to the latter's dismay. The longtime wrestler, and probably one of the most impactful women in wrestling still on the active roster, opened up about training her colleague, in what turned out to be a hilarious story.

As we wait to see what other stories the WWE cooks up for the 2026 TV schedule, Nattie was a guest on Brandi Rhodes' A Shot Of Brandi video. Rhodes, who worked as a WWE ring announcer years ago, brought up how Natalya often sat in the women's locker room completely naked. Nattie confirmed this was true and how it led to an awkward moment once when she was trying to teach a skill to Eve Torres:

Poor Eve Torres, I was going over a match with her once and correct her on some forearms. I was like, 'You gotta really,' - and I was naked, 'You gotta throw your hips into it, every kind of sport it's all coming from the,' and Eve's like, 'Nattie put something on.'

It seems Nattie, the daughter of the late Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, had forgotten or wasn't thinking about how training another wrestler completely naked was a problem. It's a pretty goofy sight to imagine, and maybe an indication of just how comfortable people on the WWsE roster get with each other.

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Natalya did comment on why she felt so comfortable being naked around her coworkers, rather than hanging out in street clothes or her wrestling gear. Ultimately, it just came down to confidence, and based on this comment, she has a lot of it:

Why I was probably naked in the locker room is because if you're built in the front and stacked from the back you might as well let it all hang out.

Natalya, who has spent recent months in NXT after appearing in some Monday Night Raw feuds earlier in the year, might find herself back in front of audiences watching with a Netflix subscription soon enough. Nattie always seems to work her way into a title shot, but as one of the most veteran women on the roster, she's earned that.

I would love to see Nattie back on the main roster, as cool as it is that she can pop up and down from the developmentals and help work with the new generation of stars. I think there are stars like Jordynne Grace who could definitely use her guidance to improve their in-ring work, even if they're great from a technical standpoint.

The WWE is ripe for a shakeup, as it seems fans are beginning to complain about constantly seeing the same faces at the top of the company holding titles. Even with word that longtime veterans will be released, the roster remains far too strong to run the same matches month after month. Here's hoping the WWE is listening, and superstars like Nattie have more to do in the future here soon.

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Monday Night Raw airs on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. As mentioned, Nattie is spending some time as of late appearing on NXT, which airs on The CW at 8:00 p.m. ET.