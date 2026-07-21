Harry Potter Star Thinks It’s ‘Funny’ Girl Who Played Lavender Brown Is Now Into Hair Play: ‘She Would Be’

There are major IPs, and then there's the Harry Potter movies. Generations have grown up with the Wizarding World, and the eight films (which are streaming with a HBO Max subscription) continue to be wildly popular. The Harry Potter cast continues to be synonymous with their roles, including Lavender Brown actress Jessie Cave who went viral for joining OnlyFans. And she recently spoke about how "funny" it is being a Potter alum on the website.

While Cave admits she gets unsolicited nudes while using OF, her content is actually focused on her hair. Namely styling her long hair in intricate ways, rather than actually going nude or putting out explicitly sexual content. In a video from The Observer's TikTok, the 39 year-old content creator spoke about her ongoing association with Potter. She said:

People don’t separate me from that character. And so there’s something quite funny about the fact that Lavender Brown is now doing p-rn. And she would be the one to do it! I think that is quite funny, but obviously that’s not true and that’s not what’s happening.

While some folks might argue that the actress isn't actually doing any thing sexual, her OnlyFans videos and photos are considered adult content. Jessie Cave has missed out on some opportunities as a result of her account, specifically convention appearances. Plenty of Harry Potter actors make money at these events, but some of them have excluded Cave thanks to her account.

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Later in the same video, Cave spoke about she only discovered the concept of hair fetishes after putting out her content. In her words:

It was only after I started that I realized that it’s an actual official fetish and it’s called trichophilia. Which is when somebody is aroused by hair. At its heart, it’s about feeling like you’re talking to somebody, and having a little bit of a connection.

This is definitely a different perspective on OF than folks might be familiar with. Because not only is Jessie Cave not doing explicit acts on her page, she thinks that the outlet is about more than sexual content. Instead, she thinks that folks just want to feel connection to content creators... and are willing to spend money to have that moment.

Funny enough, Cave's comments do seem to echo a plot line that happened in Euphoria Season 3. During it Sydney Sweeney's Cassie joined the site, and had similar arguments about her subscribers wanting to be seen and have a moment online with her.

The Harry Potter movies are streaming now on HBO Max, and fans are gearing up for the upcoming Potter TV show, which will premiere on December 25th as part of the 2026 TV schedule.