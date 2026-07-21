Halloween Horror Nights Just Announced What I Think Could Be Universal's Most Brutal Haunted House Of 2026 (Or Any Year)

This year's lineup of haunted houses for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights is shaping up to be an all-star assortment that embraces both classics like Hellraiser's Pinhead as well as bringing houses for newer iconic properties like Ryan Coogler's Sinners. The latest big-screen frightfest heading to HHN is arguably one of the most brutal, as fans can look forward to Sebastien Vaniček's Evil Dead Burn getting the theme park spotlight.

Deadites aplenty will try to get under park-goers' collective skin when the Evil Dead Burn haunted house hits Halloween Horror Nights for its 35th anniversary on August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort, and on September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Tickets are available now! (Pro tip: probably don't buy anything from someone with blacked-out eyes and skin falling off of their face.)

(Image credit: Universal Studios)

The new house, based on the sixth theatrical release in the Evil Dead film series, will focus on the horrors that begin plaguing the Joseph, Alice, and the rest of the Price family during their funeral-set reunion of sorts. It's a perfect movie for the format, given the location, and the fun kicks off as soon as visitors walk through the front door of the secluded home.

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The rest of the house will get increasingly freakier as the Deadites bring all forms of gory chaos to the walkthrough. I can't wait to see how that gag-worthy candle sequence is brought to life, much less other hyper-violent and jarring moments.

Good luck making it through to the end without yourself being added to the undead army. Will there be any easter eggs tied to Bruce Campbell? Probably not, but that doesn't mean you can't obsessively look at every detail in the hopes that one exists. Check out the video teaser below!

Evil Dead Burn Announcement Video - Halloween Horror Nights 2026 - YouTube Watch On

For those who want to take a piece of the attraction home, both parks are selling limited-time exclusives such as an Evil Dead Burn T-shirt, hat and acrylic figure that connects to other figures as part of the infernal carnival display.

This isn't the first time that this Sam Raimi-created franchise has been celebrated for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. Back in 2013, Fede Álvarez's Evil Dead made its theme park debut, followed by the splatter-tastic TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead getting honored in 2017.

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All The 2026 Halloween Horror Nights Houses So Far

Cybergoria (Orlando)

Evil Dead Burn (Orlando and Hollywood)

H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular! (Orlando)

Hellraiser (Orlando and Hollywood)

Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control (Orlando)

MADLANDS: Caged Cannibals (Orlando)

INVASION: Alien Abduction (Orlando)

Sinners (Orlando and Hollywood)

Stranger Things Season 5 (Orlando and Hollywood)

Evil Dead Burn, which won a lot of critics over despite its intensity, is currently still in theaters, where it ended its second week at the box office with around $24 million domestic. Worldwide, it's currently brought in over $50 million against its reported $20 million budget. Another sequel, Evil Dead Wrath, is already being filmed and is set for a 2028 release date. Maybe we'll see that one get its own haunted house as well.

Before any of that, though, remember that Evil Dead Burn will be making its Halloween Horror Nights debut on August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort, and on September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood!