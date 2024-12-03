'No Matter What The Haters Say' Some Fans Are Rallying Around Rachel Zegler After The Snow White Trailer Drops

One of the most talked about movies on the 2025 movie schedule will finally debut in just a few months. Unfortunately, Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White hasn’t always been talked about because people are excited about it, but because a lot of very vocal critics have already decided the movie is going to be terrible. And yet, while the trolls are still out there, there have been some strong positive voices as well.

The full trailer for the new Snow White starring Rachel Zegler has dropped and with it has come the deluge of comments that were largely expected. However, among the fans critical of Rachel Zegler’s casting or critical of the use of CGI to create the dwarf characters, there are also a lot of very excited people. Rachel Zegler posted the new trailer to her Instagram and most of the comments there have been thrilled…

No matter what the haters say, Rachel you're AMAZING!!! - haroon_20061

i’m seated. the theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because it ‘it’s not march yet” but i’m simply too seated. - eloishman

YOUR VOICE IS INSANE 😭 I WILL BE SOBBING IN THAT THEATER MARCH 21st 🤧 - rachelscardigan

Whatever one thinks of the details, anybody who is looking forward to seeing a live-action version of Disney’s first animated feature film is certainly getting what they want. While there are clearly some elements new to this version of the story that look to give the title character some actual agency, the trailer looks like the animated movie come to life, and Rachel Zegler looks the part.

RACHEL ZEGLER IS THE PEOPLES SNOW WHITE pic.twitter.com/D1U0nWi0qGDecember 3, 2024

Even if we’re not talking about the people who are clearly big fans of Rachel Zegler and her obvious and insane talent, some are seeing the Snow White trailer and think it looks, you know, fine. It is, like so many Disney live-action remakes, before, a largely faithful adaptation, that will attempt to modernize those elements of the original that perhaps haven’t aged that well. Even if you’re not excited about it, there’s also very little to really get upset about.

At the risk of sounding contrarian for its own sake, I really don't understand all the hatred towards Snow White.It looks no worse than any prior live action remake and even takes pains to take the story in a new direction. Plus, Rachel Zegler has an amazing singing voice. https://t.co/XVchSSASP2December 3, 2024

From Disney’s perspective, the live-action remakes that have followed this formula, being largely note-for-note remakes of the original Disney animated classics, changing as little as possible, have been the most successful. Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King all made a billion dollars at the global box office.

Honestly, Snow White looks fine. While there certainly seem to be a lot of people, on both sides of the argument, who have already decided that Snow White is either a travesty or a masterpiece, one hopes most will wait until the actual movie comes out and make a decision on the quality of the art by actually experiencing it.