Fans Are All Saying The Same Things About The First Omen, And They Are 100% Right

Rare is it for horror prequels to long-running horror movie franchises to successfully capture audiences' collective praises, especially when following one of the best horror movies ever , but such is the case with the release of The First Omen. Its palpable buzz has been hard to ignore, with critics and fans alike flocking to social media to share overwhelmingly positive experiences with the prequel, which daringly attempts to trace back the origins of the classic horror saga's evil. The First Omen is not only meeting but exceeding expectations, and I'm in full agreement with all the hype.

The consensus suggests that this scary flick isn't merely good "for a prequel," but is a stellar horror movie all on its own, featuring terrifically terrifying scenes that have made some audience members sick with fear . It also obviously works well within the Omen series itself, enriching its dark and twisted universe in ways previously unimagined. The fan praise has covered everything from the film's narrative depth to the high-caliber performances, particularly from lead actress Nell Tiger Free, who's captivated viewers with a magnetic performance.

The film's success at the box office is mirrored by its online reception, where fans and critics echo similar sentiments about its quality and impact. Let’s dive into what some notable voices in the horror community and beyond have been saying. Bloody Disgusting’s John Squires kicked things off with an X (formerly Twitter) post. He was nothing short of evangelistic about the film's merits, writing:

The First Omen is still playing in thousands of theaters across the US, if anyone's looking for something to go see. Believe the praise for this one. It's the rare prequel that actively works to enrich the storyline of a classic film. You'd never expect it to be as good as it is.

Meanwhile, Gold Derby's Brian Rowe didn't just watch the movie for shits and giggles; he took to social media armed with stunning visuals from the film itself to herald its cinematic beauty and storytelling prowess, as seen below.

Caught up today with The First Omen, a well-acted and gorgeously shot scare fest that is one of the better horror prequels I’ve seen. Excellent pacing, period detail, and growing stakes lead to an effective, terrifying finale. Nell Tiger Free in the lead role is a total knockout.

X user @aleccouture has watched The First Omen more times in a single week than many will see it in the next year, and shared a screenshot-filled post with a caption underscoring their obsession with the flick.

Once again, begging everyone to watch the First Omen. One of the few movies I have seen 3 times in under a week. Nell Tiger Free you will always be a star.

Not to be outdone, horror aficionado @steveasbell echoed others' sentiments by urging followers to experience the movie with fresh eyes, even those who have already had the pleasure.

The First Omen is still playing in theaters nationwide. See it again…for the first time! (Points for getting that ref) https://t.co/pGuPIaGanAApril 24, 2024

When I first heard about the existence of this prequel to Richard Donner's 1976 horror staple, I'll admit I was skeptical. A new installment could easily tarnish The Omen's storied legacy, but I'm here to eat my words. The buzz? It's not just hype—it's deserved. The social media verdict is nearly unanimous, and the evidence is clear: The First Omen is a dark delight.

This isn't your average shock-fest, though it's got shocks in spades—the film's harrowing birth scene teetered on the brink of NC-17 rating territory with its stark brutality. But The First Omen transcends its visceral thrills, offering a narrative richness anchored by a standout performance that's already one of my favorites of the year. As a nun-to-be named Margaret, Nell Tiger Free delivers a tour de force that should not be missed, and if you won't trust me, there are clearly plenty of other fans out there touting her praises.