The First Omen Director Explains 'Controversial' Scene That Almost Caused An NC-17, And It Includes Full-Frontal Nudity
Unbelievably, the director says it wasn't the "demon phallus."
If you've been watching the lineup of upcoming horror movies set to release in 2024, you're likely aware it's brimming with sequels, prequels, and remakes. Among these, The First Omen has particularly grabbed my attention. It has already been screened for critics, and the consensus has been overwhelmingly positive, with one going so far as to say that the flick “f*cks harder than” they were anticipating. Interestingly, the film faced some challenges in obtaining an R-rating, according to the movie’s director, Arkasha Stevenson. The MPAA's (Motion Picture Association of America) issues with the picture centered on a specific scene – not one involving a demon, but rather one depicting the female body.
In a recent interview with Collider, Stevenson disclosed that the root of the controversy with the MPAA’s rating was a depiction of female anatomy. She emphasized that the team aimed to present this aspect of body horror in a way that was respectful and humanizing rather than objectifying. However, this approach did not align with the MPAA's standards. The filmmaker explained:
The Channel Zero veteran director shared that it took several revisions before securing an R-rating. What she found particularly interesting is that, in her mind, the final cut of the film ended up being "strangely more graphic" than earlier versions, and it was only the full frontal female nudity that caused the MPAA pause. She continued:
Stevenson commented on the situation, suggesting it reflects current societal attitudes and highlights the progress that still needs to be made. This experience prompted her to stress the need for a new approach in horror cinema, particularly in the portrayal of the female body:
Arkasha Stevenson brings up compelling arguments about the frequent fetishization and portrayal of women's bodies in horror films. Her dedication to the content she produces shows that she is the ideal individual to helm the prequel to one of the most iconic horror films of the 1970s.
This prequel to the OG Omen tells the story of an American woman who relocates to Rome to dedicate her life to the church, only to be confronted with evil forces that make her doubt her beliefs. She stumbles upon a chilling plot aiming to usher in the embodiment of pure evil. Based on the dread-inducing The First Omen trailer, which thankfully lacks any jump scares like we have come to expect in modern horror movies, it's clear the film promises a horrifying time, pulling no punches.
The First Omen hits the 2024 movie schedule on April 5th.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
