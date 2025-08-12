9-1-1: Nashville's EP Teased Some Of Its 'Crazy Emergencies,' But I'm More Excited By The Shows He Name-Dropped In Comparison

The 9-1-1 universe is expanding amid the 2025 TV schedule with 9-1-1: Nashville. At the center of this spinoff is a new firehouse set in a new city for the franchise, and fans are going to want to brace themselves. I don't say that simply because it feels like there's an opportunity for a crossover with 9-1-1. It's because EP and showrunner Rashad Raisani teased the emergencies that will be in store for Firehouse 113. As exciting as that is, though, the shows Raisani mentioned while describing the series really have me pumped.

Some Of The Emergencies That'll Be On 9-1-1: Nashville Sound Wild

Up to this point, few details had been revealed about the exact first-responder situations that will be handled on the show, aside from a teaser previewing a fire tornado. Thankfully, Raisani finally revealed some of the "crazy emergencies while speaking to TV Insider. He specifically mentioned two, and I'm already feeling a bit anxious:

We have an Airstream trailer that ends up on top of a bridge and a poor guy on a Segway tour of the city who ends up impaled on a water tower. We’re going to get a bunch of crazy emergencies where people end up in places where they shouldn’t be.

I'm not that surprised that Nashville will feature some major and crazy moments from the jump. After all, I'd imagine that Rashad Raisani and co. want to match the intensity of the 9-1-1 franchise's crazy emergencies. (I mean, that plane crisis from the mothership show isis hard to top.)

Still, the Airstream trailer situation sounds intense, and I'm already wincing at the thought of seeing someone impaled on a water tower. For Raisani's part, he seems very keen on upping the ante after showrunning Lone Star, which ended earlier this year. All in all, it sounds like viewers won't be left wanting when it comes to true thrills on Nashville. However, based on Raisani's other tease about the show, emergency-related drama isn't all that's in store.

Nashville’s EP Mentioned Two Major Shows While Teasing The 9-1-1 Spinoff

Obviously, with the show being set in the 9-1-1 universe, it’s to expected that that Nashville shares with share plenty of similarities with its two predecessors in certain respects. However, Rashad Raisani also revealed that this series will be a bit more dramatic than its sister shows. And, if you want an indication as to what he's going for, read on to see the two high-profile drama series Raisani's looked to for guidance:

Its DNA, of course, is 9-1-1. There’s some Succession…and some Dynasty slipped in there. The show begins with an explosive revelation that affects the central dynamic of a character’s world. And then we shamelessly use tornadoes to great effect as a metaphor for the storm that has come into these characters’ lives.

Not only are Succession and Dynasty major shows, but they both have intricate soap opera elements to them. Of course, both 9-1-1 and Lone Star are filled with subjects related to romance, mental health and more. However, the shows Raisani mentioned have a lot of camp, and a similar vibe could make Nashville a very fun watch. Additionally, the cited drama shows deal heavily with power dynamics that are interesting and over-the-top. Considering that Nashville is set at the busiest firehouse in the city, power struggles could be quite entertaining to see on the show.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

A Hulu subscription is all that's needed to stream the 9-1-1 shows, but why not bundle the service with Disney+ for only $10.99 a month? Customers can also pay more ($19.99 a month) for the ad-free option.

After hearing these latest teases, I'm feeling even more confident in the notion that 9-1-1: Nashville isn't just a copy of its sister programs. It seems there will be some keen elements that make it stand out. Of course, we'll just have to wait and see if that proves to be the case, but I'm pumped over the prospect of an ample amount of intense action and soapy drama. The upcoming 9-1-1 spinoff premieres on Thursday, October 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, and it'll be streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.