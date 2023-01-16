Fans Share All The Feels After Brendan Fraser Reflects On Brennaissance In Emotional Speech: ‘I Was In The Wilderness… But You Found Me’

One of the narratives that has hyped fans and critics alike over the last year was the resurgence of Brendan Fraser’s acting career. Correcting the urge to call it a comeback, “The Brennaissance” continues to movie forward as we head into the 2023 movie schedule. He's got a role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon coming up, but it was his powerhouse role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale that really brought the actor back to prominence, and both Fraser and his fans are a bit teary after that journey was celebrated in a recent acceptance speech.

What Brendan Fraser Said During His Critic’s Choice Awards Speech

After winning the Critic’s Choice Award for Best Actor, Fraser gave an emotional speech that sounds like it was partially addressed to Aronofsky. Claiming to have been “in the wilderness,” the contents of the speech found their way to Twitter , which can be read below:

I was in the wilderness, and I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs, but you found me. And like all the best directors, you merely just showed me where to go, to get to where I needed to be. If you, like a guy like Charlie who I played in this movie, in any way struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you’re in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you too can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen.

The moment is an absolutely beautiful affirmation of how thankful Brendan Fraser has been for that Brennaissance energy. As if the world didn’t have another reason to root for his predicted frontrunner status for the Best Actor Oscar , the waves of support that came after it took place showed that this is a limit that does not exist. You can see the full speech below.

How Brendan Fraser’s Speech Moved The Brennaissance Fandom

Brendan Fraser's emotional performance in The Whale, as well as the speech he gave at last night's Critics Choice Awards, have made his fans very emotional. And surprisingly enough, someone pointed out that there was one factor that actually heightened the experience, shockingly: play off music!

As we know, awards shows love to play their recipients off when they feel the speech is going too long. Sometimes that's a disadvantage, and that leads to public outrage. In other cases, it leads to A+ reactions, like Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes moment last week. Twitter user "blewis1103" seems to think that this specific play off falls into the more positive category, through the following thought process:

The one time in awards show history where the play off music actually enhanced the moment. Brendan Fraser has cornered the market on leaving people emotionally wrecked this season

Fraser's success story connects to another thread movie fans have been following this awards season. Last night also saw Ke Huy Quan taking home a Critics Choice Award, making him the Best Supporting Actor victor for Everything Everywhere All At Once. The two are longtime friends and collaborators through the cult classic Encino Man, and as one commenter pointed out, the stories around their recent success parallel really well:

I usually don't care about awards season. But seeing Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser--all older, all having endured indignities and insults--being celebrated for their work, and celebrating each other, and delighting in the celebration, as they should--what joy.January 16, 2023 See more

Vindication is something that people on Twitter picked up on in quite a few cases this awards season. Not only do Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan have people hyped for their resurgence arcs, but as the next reaction shows, it's been a good season through many actors taking home some well earned wins:

the good thing about this awards season is that there are so many people - michelle yeoh, ke huy quan, sheryl lee ralph, brendan fraser - finally getting their flowers at the same time. it feels like a breath of fresh airJanuary 16, 2023 See more

Even the Critics Choice Awards body itself saw the signs of this support, picking up on that very same thread mentioned above. Through a video from the winner’s lounge at last night’s ceremony, the CCA’s social media posted fellow winner Quan rushing over to Fraser when spotting him after his own win:

There is SO much love for #BrendanFraser in the house tonight. Here’s the moment Ke Huy Quan spotted him in the Winners Lounge and sprinted over to congratulate him. pic.twitter.com/QWhdX3BiU1January 16, 2023 See more

We're still chugging along towards the 2023 Academy Awards, where Brendan Fraser just might have even more of a chance to bring the house down. For now, fans can see The Whale for themselves, whether it's for the first or fourth time, as it continues to play in theaters. Meanwhile, the 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12th.