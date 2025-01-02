Jurassic World: Rebirth Director Reveals His ‘Rules’ For Writing The Sequel, And As A Fan, They’re Such A Relief

I’m still trying to wrap my head around the fact that we’re seeing Jurassic World Rebirth on the 2025 movie schedule. Both the speed and surprising announcement of this project, as well as the fact that the rumors of remaking/decanonizing previous Jurassic canon events were totally false, have me hyped to get back to chasing dinosaurs. We have original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp to thank for this, as he actually created a set of rules to stick by with his story, and they’re relieving commandments to behold as a Jurassic Universe fan.

The use of that particular term isn’t me being funny either, as Koepp’s recent interview with The Wrap saw the Stir of Echoes writer/director taking inspiration for these guidelines from animation. More specifically, the next Jurassic World picture’s scribe was inspired by Looney Tunes animator Chuck Jones’ “Nine Commandments” set aside for Road Runner/Wile E. Coyote shorts. So what are David Koepp’s Jurassic Franchise Commandments? Well, here’s what we know so far:

Koepp Commandment #1: ‘...the events of the previous six movies cannot be denied or contradicted, because I hate a retcon.’

‘...the events of the previous six movies cannot be denied or contradicted, because I hate a retcon.’ Koepp Commandment #2: ‘All science must be real.’

‘All science must be real.’ Koepp Commandment #3: ‘Humor is Oxygen.’

‘Humor is Oxygen.’ Koepp Commandments #4: Spoilers, involving subjects like ‘the villain’s motivation,’ obviously not shared.

Ok, Mr. Koepp. Keep your secrets. No, seriously, as much as I want to know more about what’s going on with Scarlett Johansson and the rest of the Jurassic World Rebirth cast , I’m fine with being on this side of the electric fences. However, if someone wants to invite me to safely cross to the other side, I’ll conversely dig into all of the spoilers the correct Universal personnel want to legally read me into.

Going by the information currently available though, I can totally see why Jurassic World Rebirth’s first plot details took such a jump into the future. With five years seeing the dinosaur/human world order shaken up by the environment being hostile to our prehistoric friends, there’s a gap of time that allows a new age to organically start.

So once again, David Koepp’s Jurassic mind hasn’t retconned anything that’s happened, and the danger has been allowed to return without shifting any deserts in the Visitor’s Center. As for the other two commandments for Jurassic World Rebirth, a return to the cutting wit and scientific wisdom of folks like Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm also sounds like another win. Especially if David Koepp is using past plot devices like the “Lysine Contingency” and/or characters like Julianne Moore’s Dr. Sarah Harding to make sense of this suddenly inhospitable world.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Talking about all of this Rebirth development really has me primed to check out the eventual first trailer for this adventure. And seeing as today puts us seven months to the dot until the current release date, I don’t think we’re going to have to wait for long.

Which is my way of asking Universal Pictures to please attach the first Jurassic World Rebirth teaser with Leigh Whannell’s upcoming horror movie Wolf Man; due in theaters on January 17th! Though if I'm being more patient and mindful of that flick's R rating, February 7th's Love Hurts could be the next best option - at least until we know what that action-rom-com is rated.

