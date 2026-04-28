After Fans Wondered About Michael Getting A Sequel, Exec Addresses Whether ‘More Story Can’ Be Told

The Michael Jackson biopic has been blowing up the box office since it hit the 2026 movie schedule. While some critics have called out the film for sidestepping the more complicated parts of Jackson’s story, there’s been growing chatter that a sequel could go there. So, should we expect another chapter? One exec is weighing in on whether “more story can” and should be told.

Speaking with Business Insider, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson said he’d be open to a Michael sequel if director Antoine Fuqua and writer John Logan decide to continue the story, potentially tackling the more controversial aspects of Jackson’s life. He told the outlet:

There has been so much energy and ink with people speculating. Speaking for myself, I think when you watch this movie you are given a window into the extraordinarily unusual circumstances that impacted Michael Jackson from a very young age. This movie isn't afraid to reflect the wildly unusual circumstances of his life. But we believe more story can and hopefully will be told, and that's going to come down to not only the performance of the film but the audience telling us they want more, and we believe based on the response we've gotten that's what they are going to say.

Right now, it sounds like any potential sequel isn’t just a creative decision, it’s a business one. If audiences keep showing up, the door stays open. Given how Michael has performed so far, it’s not hard to see why the studio might be interested in exploring a follow-up. At the same time, the conversation about a sequel is directly tied to what the first film left out.

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The absence of Jackson’s sexual abuse allegations has been one of the most talked-about aspects of the movie, especially since that wasn’t originally the plan. As Fuqua has recently shared, the production had to pivot late in the process, undergoing extensive reshoots to avoid violating the terms of a 1993 settlement between Jackson and Jordan Chandler, who accused him at the time.

(Image credit: Lionsgate/GK Films)

That legal restriction essentially drew a line around what the film could and couldn’t depict. And it’s a big part of why the movie focuses so heavily on Jackson’s early life, his rise to fame, and the pressures that shaped him, rather than diving into the allegations that would later define much of the public conversation around him.

Which brings us back to the sequel question. If Michael is laying the groundwork, a follow-up could pick up where the first film leaves off and move into the later chapters of Jackson’s life, territory the initial installment couldn’t fully explore. Antoine Fuqua has even hinted in other interviews that there’s more story already mapped out, suggesting this may not have been designed as a one-and-done.

The bigger question is tone. Telling a more complete version of Jackson’s story means stepping into some very sensitive territory, and how a sequel handles that will likely shape its reception just as much as its box office. Right now, much of Michael’s momentum is driven by nostalgia, fans showing up to relive the music and the iconic moments on the big screen. A sequel that leans into darker material, especially the allegations, could shift that dynamic in a big way.

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For now, nothing is official. But between the film’s strong performance, the studio’s openness, and the curiosity around what comes next, it’s clear this story isn’t finished yet.

Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, the real-life nephew of Jackson, is now playing in theaters. Be sure to check your local listings for showtimes.