I Wasn't Sold On Mindy Kaling's Newest Show Until She Explained How It's Connected To Two Projects I Adore

I’ll admit it: when I saw Not Suitable for Work on the 2026 TV schedule , I wasn’t convinced I’d watch it. I wasn’t sure if the sense of humor would be for me, and I’m not in the mood for a coming-of-age story at the moment. So I was on the fence about using my Hulu subscription to watch it. However, then I heard Mindy Kaling talk about her new comedy and how it fits in with the other projects she’s created that focus on young people, and I realized I do, in fact, need to tune in.

What Mindy Kaling Said About Not Suitable For Work

Now, Not Suitable for Work follows a group of twenty-somethings played by Avantika, Ella Hunt, Will Angus, Nicholas Duvernay and Jack Martin, as they work in Manhattan. It feels like a coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of a group of friends who are career-focused and high-achieving. Kaling also said it’s full of “drama” and “romance.”

So, as NSFW was getting ready to premiere on Hulu, the creator and her cast went to GMA to promote it. While The Office actress is not in the show, she is the co-creator of it, and it’s a personal project for her. Explaining why that’s the case, she said:

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But it’s really about five ambitious young people. I consider it, in my mind, this is the third show in a trilogy of shows that are about my life. Never Have I Ever was about me being in high school. Sex Lives of College Girls was about my time at Dartmouth. And this is this last pivotal time in my youth, which was moving to New York City, being super ambitious and being in your 20s. And I feel so lucky that this group of people is the stars of that show.

Again, I wasn’t totally sold on this show at first. However, I am a big fan of both of Kaling’s other coming-of-age shows, Never Have I Ever and Sex Lives of College Girls. So, hearing her explain how NSFW fits in with them forced me to have a realization about why I actually do need to watch this new comedy.

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Why I’ll Now Be Watching Not Suitable For Work

To fully explain why I now have a strong urge to tune into Not Suitable for Work as new episodes drop on Tuesdays, I need to give a bit of a history lesson. When Never Have I Ever premiered, I was halfway through college, and watching Devi navigate high school gave me flashbacks to being a teen. After streaming that with my Netflix subscription , I was quick to use my HBO Max subscription to watch Sex Lives of College Girls, which premiered when I was in grad school, and, again, gave me flashbacks to a chapter of my life that had recently concluded.

(Image credit: Netflix)

So, I’ve always kind of felt like these characters’ older sister, as I was typically one step ahead of these programs in terms of which chapter of life I was in.

The same is true for Not Suitable for Work. I, too, am a twenty-something and in the early stages of my career. However, I’m not the new kid at work anymore, and I’m officially in my late twenties. So, like I was with Never Have I Ever and Sex Lives of College Girls, I feel just barely one step ahead of this show, or like an older sister to these characters, if you will.

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(Image credit: Tina Thorpe/Max)

I love that too. Never Have I Ever and Sex Lives of College Girls were so fun to experience because I was fairly fresh off my experiences in high school and college when I watched them. I had just been through it, and watching the NHIE cast and the SLOCG ensemble go through similar experiences I had allowed me to reflect and laugh at how crazy these times of life can be.

I’m assuming I’ll have a similar experience watching Not Suitable for Work, since it’s the next in this line of Kaling’s shows about growing up. So, you best believe I’ll be tuning in, as I feel fairly certain this show will make me both laugh and look back on my first few years of work after college.