What Tom Holland Said To Zendaya While Filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day That He'd 'Never Ever Dream Of Saying' If They Weren't Together
"I would never ever dream of saying this to an actress that I wasn't with..."
When Spider-Man: Brand New Day comes out on the 2026 movie schedule, it will mark nine years since Tom Holland and Zendaya collaborated for the first time on Spider-Man: Homecoming. Since then, they’ve become quite the power couple, and they’ve continued working together. Now, the Peter Parker actor has revealed a conversation he had with his partner while making this new movie that he would not have had with an actress he wasn’t in a relationship with.
As we get closer to the release of this upcoming Marvel movie, Holland is sharing some BTS stories about filming his fourth Spider-Man film. When he appeared on Good Hang, he told Amy Poehler all about a conversation he had with Zendaya that led to a dramatic change in a scene for the movie. Recalling the tough conversation they had, he said:
Yeah, I’d imagine asking your scene partner if what they’re filming is working isn’t something that’s super welcome. However, because Tom Holland and Zendaya have been a couple for so long (they got engaged at the end of 2024), I’d assume there’s a level of trust and understanding between them that makes critical conversations like this significantly easier.
This turned out to be a vital conversation, too, because it led to a really great change. Explaining what happened after he asked Zendaya if the scene was working, Holland said:
While that had to have been a hard conversation to have, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day director was totally accepting and open to the note. After that, they worked together to rework the scene and make it better. Explaining the process that began because he asked Zendaya that question, Holland said:
He went on to say that if he had asked another actor if the scene was working, it probably wouldn’t have gone over well. And that likely would have meant that this big and important change didn’t happen.
Since he’s in a relationship with Zendaya, they know each other so well that they’re able to communicate in a way that people who are only colleagues might not be able to. So, thank goodness they’re actually a couple, because now we’ll get this scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day that “sings.”
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In the past, Zendaya has spoken about Holland being her “favorite” person to work with, and in 2026 alone, they’ll be in two movies together, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. So, it’s clear they have a rapport, both in a personal and professional sense, that benefits them and the projects they work on.
Now, to see these two back together on screen, you can watch The Odyssey in theaters on July 17. And then to see them return as Peter and MJ, you can catch Spider-Man: Brand New Day (and this scene that was changed because of their relationship) in theaters on July 31.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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