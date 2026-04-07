The Intense Amount Of Money Spent To Reshoot The Ending Of The Michael Jackson Biopic

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael is currently positioned as one of the marquee titles on the 2026 movie schedule, as the biopic on Michael Jackson has generated plenty of conversations. Some of that chatter has been in regard to changes made to the actual production and, most notably, it was reported last year that the ending had to be changed for legal reasons. As the film’s release draws nearer, a new report includes the alleged amount of money it took to reshoot the ending (and this is a lot of cheddar).

Nearly a year ago, it was reported that Michael’s ending would, at least in part, revolve around the sexual assault allegations Jackson faced from the family of then-13-year-old boy Jordan Chandler. Overall, that portion of John Logan’s screenplay would’ve reportedly focused on how the allegations impacted Jackson’s life and career. Yet changes had to be made after Jackson’s estate, which co-produced the film, discovered a clause that barred Chandler from being mentioned or portrayed in the movie, rendering the ending “unusable.”

Variety now reports that somewhere between $10 and $15 million was shelled out in order to account for additional 22 days of photography needed to redo the ending. That’s a hefty sum, especially considering that Lionsgate already granted Fuqua’s film a reported $155 million budget. However, the studio reportedly didn’t kick in that additional money, as Jackson’s estate covered the tab due to not having recognized the Chandler-related clause sooner on their part. Because of that, the estate also now has an equity stake in the movie.

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As of the actual content of the film, insiders dropped alleged details on what was initially planned. Michael was apparently supposed to open with a flash-forward scene set in 1993, and it would’ve shown the “Billie Jean” singer solemnly looking through a mirror at Neverland Ranch as police car lights flash behind him. With that, given what’s known about the original ending, it likely would’ve wrapped back around to the time period depicted in the prologue.

Of course, these revelations may also leave fans wondering what’s being planned for the new ending. It seems that Fuqua and co. instead opted to end the biopic on a more triumphant note, with the final scene taking place during Michael Jackson’s “Bad” Tour, which commenced in the late ‘80s. That rewritten conclusion was also penned by John Logan, who was also delayed after his house was damaged as a result of the Palisades fire.

Various reports swirled around the release date for Michael, which changed several times over the past couple of years. Had all gone according to the original plan, Lionsgate would’ve released the film back in April 2025, yet it was later delayed to October ‘25 before landing its current date. Some insiders even alleged that the reason for the delays was that the film was going to be split into two parts like Wicked (a fellow production from Universal Pictures).

Fuqua’s film sees Jaafar Jackson play his late uncle, and it was previously touted as covering much of the “Thriller” performer’s “complicated” legacy. While the abuse allegations are no longer part of the movie’s narrative, the Michael trailers suggest that many of the singer’s biggest hit songs – including those performed with The Jackson 5 – will be prominently featured. I remain curious as to how the movie will be received and whether it will strike a chord at the box office after all that money was dished out.

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Michael opens in theaters on April 24. Ahead of its release, take some time to read up on other upcoming music biopics.