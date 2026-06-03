Reese Witherspoon Celebrated The Return Of Elle Woods By Bringing Back The Bend And Snap

Fans aren’t the only ones excited about the return of Elle Woods on the 2026 TV schedule. Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her character’s origins by bringing back the bend and snap just in time for the premiere of the prequel to Legally Blonde, aka Elle. But let’s be honest, did it ever really go away?

The actress posted a clip from the first Legally Blonde movie, where her character gives Jennifer Coolidge a lesson on how to impress the deliveryman. The clip transitions from the bend and snap to Witherspoon dancing in celebration. Her bubbliness is exactly how I’m feeling about getting more Elle Woods content. Fans are freaking out over the clip, referring to it as “iconic.”

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Fans were snapping to the punchline in the comments with one, rossy231268, saying what we were all thinking. (OK, at least what I was thinking):

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Still got the moves.

We've already seen an Elle trailer, and Witherspoon's been pretty supportive of the endeavor in the time since. She’s previously shared comparison pictures of her and Minetree, and the resemblance is uncanny. I can only hope the newcomer captures Elle’s bubbly personality as well as she nails the pink wardrobe.

While fans are excited, they’re also a little nervous about the upcoming series. Personally. I do think they have a right to be a little worried. It’s no secret the second film isn’t quite as beloved as the first. While I didn’t mind the sequel, it was nowhere near as iconic or memorable. Though Luke Wilson did reprise his role, which we can all be thankful for. No one even remembers Legally Blondes, which was the franchise’s first attempt at a spin-off. So, how will a prequel fare?

I have rewatched Legally Blonde many times, and it still brings the same nostalgic joy that it did growing up. It was a rom-com that felt hopeful, sentimental, and OK, cheesy, but there’s a reason it’s still a classic. Seeing Reese Witherspoon stepping back into Elle’s shoes, even briefly, makes me want to experience the movie all over again. And I’m not the only one. After watching the actor’s bend and snap, Momuninterrupted says:

Fine, I’ll watch Legally Blonde again.

This is why Elle has a lot to live up to, and I hope that it can capture the same magic. I think Witherspoon feels hopeful, too. After all, she's producing, and has been supportive from the get-go. Or at least from the moment Minetree was cast.

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It's unclear how much romance can be expected in the new series, or if the show will focus on the fish-out-of-water trope. That was briefly touched on when Elle first arrived at Harvard, a ray of pink in a sea of Earth tones. The trailer gave me Clueless vibes with her going from the colorful Bel-Air to the dreary Seattle after her dad gets a new job.

The new series plans to show fans how Elle became who she is. They can expect her to experience a few life lessons along the way. Catch Elle with an Amazon Prime subscription starting on July 1.