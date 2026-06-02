I’m Exhausted Just Hearing How Many Night Shoots Robert Pattinson Has Coming Up For The Batman Part II

It’s been a long wait, but Bat-fans can finally take comfort in knowing that The Batman: Part II will finally start filming in the UK this month. Because of that, it’ll only be a matter of time before leading man Robert Pattinson dons that cape and cowl again. Obviously, the witty actor can’t share any specific details about the story Matt Reeves is cooking up for this upcoming superhero movie. However, Pattinson did just share insight into how many night shoots he has in the immediate future, and the thought of it makes me sleepy.

Obviously, the vast majority of the live-action Batman movies predominantly take place at night, considering that’s when the eponymous character mostly operates. What some fans may not think about, though, is that it means the cast and crew have to endure long evenings of filming in the dark. Pattinson himself alluded to that as part of an interview with GQ, when he mentioned hearing from one of the superhero film’s stunt performers. Apparently, Pattinson hadn’t even received a schedule when he learned a big piece of info:

And I just heard from the stunt guy the other day. He said, ‘Ooh, 11 weeks of nights.’ I’m like, ‘Excuse me?’ I’m like, ‘No one’s even sent me a schedule.’

So I’m someone who understands how film shoots work and, as such, I completely understand the need for night shoots, especially with a franchise like The Batman. However, the notion of working 11 weeks worth of nights just sounds exhausting. What I find humorously ironic about Pattinson’s response to that information, though, is that he doesn’t even lament the sheer number of late hours he’ll be working. For the Good Time star, he’s more curious as to how someone else knows what’s going down and he doesn’t.

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The need to film at night is only one part of Robert Pattinson’s responsibilities for Part II, of course. As with the first film, Pattinson must train and build up muscle to fill out that costume, and it sounds like he’s already working on his regimen. The A-lister has a home gym he’s been utilizing ahead of the shoot, and it seems he’s aiming to put in the work. During his chat with GQ, Pattinson recalled being criticized for supposedly not getting big enough while preparing for the first movie:

[People would say,] ‘You didn’t work out at all.’ I worked out every fucking day. Even after that, I still look like I didn’t work out. I worked out twice a day at, like, three o’clock in the morning.

Still, the Drama actor can admit that he contributed to the less-than-positive responses by deeming exercise lame, as he said he was just “trying to sound cool” at the time. Although Pattinson will have to endure workouts and night shoots in the weeks to come, he does seem very excited about the film. He previously teased that Reeves and co. would be taking some “big swings” and, as a fan, I’m truly pumped about what this film might offer.

I’m just hoping that Robert Pattinson has plenty of Bat-Coffee on hand for those various night sessions. The road through production is sure to be long, but I’m optimistic that the finished film will have been well worth all of those hours of shooting late. So check out The Batman: Part II when it opens in theaters on October 1, 2027, and stream the OG film now using an HBO Max subscription. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to go take a nap.