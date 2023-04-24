Following John Cena And Jason Momoa's Introductions, Fast And Furious 11 Is Bringing In Another Major DC Talent

The last few years have seen some major faces from the DC Extended Universe also pop up in the Fast & Furious franchise. Just a few months prior to debuting as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, John Cena caused trouble as Jakob Tortetto in F9, and we’re now less than a month away from Fast X featuring Aquaman actor Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes, the main antagonist who has a significant connection to Fast Five. Well, now among the things we know about Fast & Furious 11 is that another major DC talent is coming aboard for it, though this one will work behind the scenes rather than on camera.

Christina Hodson, who wrote Birds of Prey and The Flash (the next of 2023’s upcoming DC movies), as well as the scrapped Batgirl, has signed on to co-write the final entry in The Fast Saga with The Cloverfield Paradox’s Oren Uziel. As reported by Deadline, Universal Pictures is looking to feature “some new voices” for this climactic entry, and while Hodson and Uziel have never worked together before now, they do have “a close relationship and share office space,” so it was decided that this was a good project for which to bring them together. This news follows less than a week after it was confirmed that director Louis Leterrier will be back to helm Fast & Furious 11 after taking over directorial duties from Justin Lin on Fast X.

After writing the thriller movies Shut In and Unforgettable, Hodson entered the blockbuster space by penning Bumblebee, the Transformers prequel/spinoff movie. Since then, she’s been hanging around the DC space with the aforementioned movies, but now she gets to leave her mark on one of Universal’s most popular franchises by collaborating with Uziel, who’s also written Escape Room: Tournament of Champions and The Lost City. While all the main Fast & Furious movies between Tokyo Drift and The Fate of the Furious were written by Chris Morgan, the most recent two saw Justin Lin co-writing the respective scripts with Daniel Casey (F9) and Dan Mazeau (Fast X), so we’ll definitely be getting quite the fresh perspective on paper for Fast & Furious 11.

Although Fast X and Fast & Furious 11 are said to be closely intertwined, naturally without having seen the former, we’re in the dark on how the latter will deliver an explosive finale, though Vin Diesel and other cast members have shared their thoughts on the franchise ending. That said, along with Dante Reyes wreaking havoc, the Fast X cast is bringing in plenty of other new faces, including Brie Larson (who’s playing Tess, Mr. Nobody’s daughter), Alan Ritchson, Daniella Melchior and Rita Moreno. The latest Fast X trailer showed off Momoa’s character trying to blow up the Vatican, so give it a watch below if you haven’t already seen it.

We’ll let you know when Fast & Furious 11 scores a release date, but for now, Fast X is slated among the 2023 new movie releases for May 19. Make sure you use your HBO Max subscription to rewatch F9 prior to checking out the new installment, and if you’d like to see Christina Hodson’s work on display in The Flash, it races into theaters on June 16.