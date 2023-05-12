Wait, Did Vin Diesel Just Confirm That Fast and Furious Is Ending With A Trilogy?

The Fast & Furious franchise has been going on for 22 years now, with nine movies comprising the main film series so far, plus the 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. However, every race needs to end at some point, and there was a plan when the upcoming 2023 new movie release Fast X was intended to wrap up the Fast Saga. Then in late 2020, it was announced that The Fast Saga would instead conclude with two more movies, but now Vin Diesel may have just confirmed that the final hurrah will actually stretch across an entire trilogy.

The Dominic Toretto actor let this nugget of information slip while he was at the Fast X carpet premiere in Rome (via Twitter), one of the locations where the movie shot. While standing next to Letty Ortiz actress Michelle Rodriguez, Diesel was asked a question about what the future holds in store for Dom outside of The Fast Saga, and he answered:

It’s a really good question. As filmmakers though, you want to allow people to enjoy the film without tipping the hat too much. I can say this, going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter, and after the studio saw Part 1, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?’

Michelle Rodriguez then commented that, “It’s three acts in any story,” but before the interviewer could glean more information, Vin Diesel said that he didn’t want to “get in trouble here,” and he and his costar walked away. So to be clear, officially speaking, there hasn’t been any announcement about Fast & Furious 11 getting a follow-up. However, per Diesel, the top brass at Universal Pictures was so pleased with Fast X that they’re keen on The Fast Saga’s conclusion going on for a little longer. So prepare yourselves for the possibility that any day now, Fast & Furious 12 will be unveiled.

Whether The Fast Saga concludes with three movies or still just with two, the groundwork for the end of this cinematic journey will be laid in Fast X, which sees Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes, the son of the late Hernan Reyes from Fast Five, looking to exact revenge on Domino Toretto and his family for their role in his father’s death. Other newcomers in the Fast X cast include Brie Larson as Tess, the daughter of Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody; Alan Ritchson as Agent Aimes, who’s taken over Nobody’s agency in his absence; and Rita Moreno as Abuela, Dom, Mia and Jakob Toretto’s grandmother. Behind the scenes, Louis Leterrier took over directing duties from Justin Lin, and he’s already confirmed to be helming Fast & Furious 11 too, so perhaps he might retain those duties if Fast & Furious 12 moves forward.

While Fast & Furious fans wait with bated breath to learn if The Fast Saga will end with a trilogy rather than a duology, they can at least look forward to seeing Fast X in theaters starting May 19. Should any of you like to refresh yourself on what happened in F9 beforehand, that can be viewed using an HBO Max subscription.