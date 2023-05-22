Fast X’s Vin Diesel Breaks Silence On Those Shocking Character Returns

The following contains major spoilers for Fast X.

Fast X was all but certain to provide big explosive moments on the screen when it debuted in theaters this past weekend, but more than likely two of the biggest moments for fans took place not behind the wheel of a car, but inside a submarine, and in a mid-credits scene, as two previously MIA members of the Fast & Furious family returned to the fold. While it had been leaked before release that Dwayne Johnson appeared in a mid-credits scene, Fast X also sees the return from the grave of Gal Gadot’s Giselle, and now Vin Diesel is talking about both big moments.

Johnson’s return made early headlines in large part because The Rock’s appearance in Fast X had already been discussed, and seemingly removed from the conversation. However, Diesel tells THR that conversations with both actors had been going on for some time and that the decision t bring them both back was made for the simple reason that the audience would love it. Diesel explained…

The conversations are what makes the best movie? What feels right for a franchise? How do you make as many people happy in this world? And both of them clearly make people happy. Underscore that with this running theme of unity that prevails in the Fast and Furious saga, and it's a match made in heaven.

At the end of Fast X we saw two big returns that are all but certain to play major roles in Fast & Furious 11. That may or may not be the final movie in the franchise. Vin Diesel has hinted recently that Fast X could be the beginning of a trilogy, so we might get 12 total movies out of this story.

While The Rock’s return was shocking because we’d been specifically told it wasn’t happening, the return of Gal Gadot was perhaps even more shocking because it wasn’t something that a lot of people were talking about at all. While “Justice For Han” had been a thing among fans for years before the character returned, we hadn’t seen that for Gadot’s Giselle. And since Giselle didn’t so much as have a line of dialogue, we know even less of the how and why regarding her survival.

Still, Gal Gadot is apparently ready for her Fast & Furious return. Following the film’s release and the confirmation of her cameo, Gadot took to Instagram to tell fans how excited she is to be back.

With at least one and possibly two movies remaining, and two of the only characters that we didn’t think we’d see again confirmed to return, the Fast & Furious finale is certainly looking to be as big as possible. I guess the only question now is if there's still time to get "Justice For Elena."