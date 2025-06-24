Sorry Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson And Jonathan Bailey Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Kissing At Jurassic World Rebirth Events

Scarlett Johannson and Jonathan Bailey are having a blast promoting their new film, Jurassic World: Rebirth. The two superstars are the leads of the latest Hollywood blockbuster and are seemingly showing they have as much chemistry off screen as they do on. The duo have been sharing the occasional cheeky smooch on the red carpet, and seem to be enjoying the attention they’ve been getting from the press around it.

The two recently attended the New York premiere of Jurassic World: Rebirth where they both couldn’t have looked cooler. Johansson rocked a long white lace Givenchy dress with a classic slick hairstyle, while Bailey kept it casual in the scorching Manhattan heat and wore a gray cardigan over a white t-shirt and loose fitting trousers. They also couldn’t help but greet each other with a smooch, something quickly caught by the red carpet cameras. You can see the moment below:

(Image credit: Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

This seems to be a pattern for the two of them, as this gesture sent the media into a frenzy previously when they kissed on the premiere red carpet in London as well. Clearly, these two are enjoying their time together, and honestly I can’t blame either of them.

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

These moments have caused quite the stir, especially considering Johansson is famously married to SNL star, Colin Jost , who was actually there with her at the New York premiere. While Bailey’s relationship status is more private, he is openly gay and likely isn’t making a pass at Johansson here. As adorable as they are, this is likely just a friendly smooch shared between co-stars promoting a movie, and Jost has nothing to worry about.

This isn’t uncommon for co-stars to lean into a certain chemistry while on the promotional tour for a movie. Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney caused quite the stir while promoting their romcom Anyone but You, and romance rumors went wild. And who can forget the unforgettable red carpet moment when Oscar Isaac kissed Jessica Chastain’s armpit while they posed together while promoting Scenes from a Marriage. Acting is a unique job, with pretty unique co-star dynamics, and knowing that these two are so close off camera makes me excited to see the two of them together on the big screen.

Aside from just a potential on-screen romance between Johansson and Bailey’s characters, there are a lot of reasons to look forward to Jurassic World: Rebirth . The director Gareth Edwards has said that they really aimed to emphasize set pieces the way the original film did in the '90s. The trailers look epic, breathing new life into a franchise that was in need of a reboot after Jurassic World: Dominion was poorly received . Also getting to see Johansson and Bailey’s chemistry blossom is a fun bonus for romance fans everywhere, as a romantic subplot has been a part of the Jurassic franchise since the very beginning.

You can see Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in Jurassic World: Rebirth when it hits theaters on July 2nd, 2025. For more information on other exciting titles heading to cinemas this summer, make sure to consult our 2025 movie release schedule .