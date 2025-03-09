Lord Of The Rings Icon And LGBTQ+ Advocate Ian McKellen Discusses Young Actors Who Won’t Come Out: ‘Get Into The Sunshine’

When Sir Ian McKellen performed the first same-sex kiss on British TV in the 1970 BBC production of Christopher Marlowe’s Edward II, he was not yet out. In fact, it would be another 18 years before the Lord Of The Rings icon would come out as gay. Now, decades later, the elder LGBTQ+ advocate is mentoring another man taking on the role of the tortured gay king of England. Additionally, McKellen is sharing some advice for young, gay actors and not just the ones in the aforementioned play.

Every time a big production of Edward II has been put on, it has been a monumental moment for LGBTQ+ rights, somewhat coincidentally. This new Royal Shakespeare company production, starring Daniel Evans and Eloka Ivo, is no different. Even in 2025, there are still actors and other celebrities who won’t come out, convinced to remain closeted. While speaking with The Sunday Times, 85-year-old Sir McKellen made an appeal to those individuals to come out:

I have never met anybody who came out who regretted it. I feel sorry for any famous person who feels they can’t come out. Being in the closet is silly — there’s no need for it. Don’t listen to your advisers, listen to your heart. Listen to your gay friends who know better. Come out. Get into the sunshine.

These are not empty words from the Richard III star. Within a year of coming out himself, at the age of 48 in 1988, Ian McKellen helped co-found Stonewall, a group that actively campaigns for LGBTQ+ rights. As for his co-workers in the industry, the Da Vinci Code actor has consistently encouraged his acting friends to take the same step he did. Titanic's Victor Garber said it was McKellen who initially told him he should come out, although he didn’t do so until he was older, much like the knighted actor himself.

It just goes to show that Ian McKellen truly practices what he preaches. Not only has he helped give people the confidence to live as their true selves, but he also is one of the first to congratulate his peers when they do come out. The knighted actor was overjoyed for X-Men co-star Elliot Page when he came out as transgender in 2020. McKellen also sent words of support and affirmation to JoJo Siwa, who came out as gay in 2021.

Perhaps the British star's strong words of advice come from people questioning his own decision to come out. He told the Times that Sir Alec Guinness once took him out to lunch and asked the Hobbit actor if he was sure he “should be getting involved in politics.” However, that was never something the Shakespearean veteran was ever concerned about, and he's since jumped at the opportunity to take roles in some of the best LGBTQ+ films and productions of all time.

Sir Ian McKellen and actors like him give me hope for the future of LGBTQ+ rights and representation, especially in the film industry. It’s so important to tell well-represented and accurate queer stories, but it’s even more important to be outspoken about them, like the King Lear actor.

Without these advocates, the film and TV industry would have never progressed to the point where we have openly gay actors like Jonathan Bennet breaking stereotypes on screen and everyday gay characters on TV shows. It’s helped create an environment in which people feel confident to write and pitch queer storylines to major production companies, resulting in a whole list of LGBTQ+ movies to look forward to.

That doesn’t mean the work is done though, and progress made for the LGBTQ+ community in the media is always at risk. All I can say is it’s the right time for a new adaptation of Edward II, and the RSC is certainly lucky to have someone as encouraging and open as Ian McKellen.