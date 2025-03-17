‘I Hope To Be Part Of It’: Buffy Star Is All In On The Reboot, Wants To Join Sarah Michelle Gellar

There are more than enough reboots and revivals airing on the 2025 TV schedule alone, and plenty remain in the works. At present, one of the best vampire shows of all time, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is being rebooted, with Sarah Michelle Gellar reprise her role as the titular slayer in a recurring capacity. While it’s unknown for sure which other Buffy cast members might return, Charisma Carpenter is now throwing her hat in the ring.

Charisma Carpenter starred as Cordelia Chase during the first three seasons of Buffy before moving on to the spinoff series, Angel, for all five of its seasons. Although she was something of an antagonist to Buffy Summers at first, Cordelia proved throughout her time on both shows that she was more than just shallow and self-centered young woman. Despite her character's death, Carpenter shared her hope that Cordelia will make a comeback, as she spoke fans during a panel at Indiana Comic Con (via Collider):

I hope so. From what I understand, there isn’t even a pilot at the moment, so I hope — if I am involved — I hope so in some fashion, it’s more in a substantive way. That would be my dream. I think it would be very poetic to be invited back, especially having the people that were involved, to begin with, the best parts of it, Gail Berman, and then having Chloé Zhao direct — Oscar winner and, in general, badass [Laughs] — and then the Zuck sisters who are incredible writers and then obviously Sarah backing it and I hope to be part of it.

Considering characters were known to return from the dead in whatever fashion on Buffy, it’s certainly possible for Cordelia to make an appearance on the new show. Ultimately, though, it sounds like Charisma Carpenter wouldn’t want to come back for just a brief appearance, which is understandable. I agree with the notion that Cordelia definitely deserved better, as fans continue sharing their unpopular Cordy takes. It would be fun to see the character again, and I'm hopeful that Carpenter will receive a call.

I personally would love nothing more than to see Cordy back, as well as other members of the "Scooby Gang." Sarah Michelle Gellar may have played the central role, but the supporting cast -- including Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon and James Marsters -- were also vital to the show's success. It's still a little too early to tell who else will be returning for the reboot but, since the Buffy cast is still close, I'd hope that Gellar -- who's also serving as a producer on this new show -- would reach out to her old colleagues.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months

Save 72% - Ahead of the Buffy reboot, it might behoove you to stream the original show on Hulu. Well, you're in luck, because the most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year). Expires March 30

Plot details on the new show, which is said to revolve around a new slayer, are scant at this point. So it's hard to say just how Cordelia could be brought back and for what purpose. Whatever the case, I would hope that the producers wouldn't undercut the character's redemption arc if she were to be brought back.

Hopefully, Charisma Carpenter and other Buffy alumni join Sarah Michelle Gellar for the revival. Regardless of who shows up, though, it'll just be fun to return to this fictional universe.. It’s hard to predict what will happen but, with Oscar winner Chloé Zhao on board to direct the pilot, which will written by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, this project seems to be in good hands. For now, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is streamable with a Hulu subscription.