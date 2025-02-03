Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Revival Is Moving Forward, And There Are Even More Reasons To Be Excited

In the decades since its time on TV, Buffy the Vampire Slayer has continued to have a cult following. There have been hopes and dreams of more episodes one day during that time, but Sarah Michelle Gellar has mostly seemed against it. But it looks like that's about to change as a pilot for a Buffy reboot is coming together, with SMG back in the titular role.

For a while now, Buffy has been available to stream with a Hulu subscription. But now it seems like the streamer is ready to make a bigger connection to the '90s teen show. It was revealed by Deadline that a sequel series is close to getting a pilot order from Hulu, with Sarah Michelle Gellar once again playing Sunnydale's protector. What's more, it is "considered likely" that more of the original cast will be back.

The good news doesn't stop there, either. Because the possible Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot pilot would be directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. What's more, it'll be written by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, who worked on Poker Face (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription).

Only time will tell if/when this pilot order actually goes through, but it certainly seems likely that new Buffy content is going to be filmed soon. Obviously the next step would be seeing if it gets a series order, but what fans really want to know is what other Buffy cast members might be joining Gellar as members of the Scooby Gang.

The best Buffy the Vampire Slayer episodes usually utilize its ensemble cast, so there are a number of beloved actors that fans like myself would like to see return. Chief among them is Alyson Hannigan's Willow, along with Buffy's sister Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg). Xander is also high on this list, but only time will tell if actor Nicholas Brendon's arrests will factor into a casting decision.

Sarah Michelle Gellar's return as Buffy is a dream come true for many fans out there, and seemed unlikely for years. It would be impossible to imagine any reboot without her, as so much of the show's success can be attributed to her complicated and moving performance as the titular Vampire Slayer.

More to come...