Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Directors Leaned Into Gore With The Wild Way They Pitched The Horror Sequel, And Now I’m Really Sold

Even those who aren’t big on horror know about the Final Destination franchise and the impact it has. It's well known for its zany and over the top insane deaths; to this day I still get so paranoid when I have to drive behind a truck carrying logs because of Final Destination 2. So the fact that we’re getting hints about new ways to die that could potentially be worse than previous entries, it makes me excited (but also a little scared). The directors of Bloodlines have been leaning into the gore, all the way down to their pitch for the movie itself, and I’m pumped to see what they have for the full film.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, CCO of New Line, Richard Brener spoke to the future and past of the studio. In this conversation, Brenner was asked about a rumor that the directors of Final Destination, Zack Lipovsky and Adam Stein made a video when pitching the movie. Brenner’s response was a resounding yes, the CCO goes on to share a tidbit of the story:
For a series all about the wacky and insane ways a person can die, it’s very on brand for the directors to just kill themselves off in their own movie pitch. And it does honestly make me a lot more confidant in the sequel. In all honesty, I wasn’t entirely sold on the idea of a new Final Destination sequel. Even during its original run, the sequels were very hit or miss and sometimes felt really forced and tacked on. Though, since it’s announcement, it’s been shared from the creator that they have planning to change the way death works in the franchise.
So between that and the bloody way that the directors pitched the movie, Bloodlines already feels like a faithful and passionate sequel then just another ip cash grab. It does also help that some people who have seen the CinemaCon special preview are hyped, and they are already getting the feeling that it will be the best sequel in a horror franchise.
So all in all, based on what we know so far, Bloodlines will be actually trying to be its own fresh take, while also keeping some of the core aspects of the original franchise that we know. (Plus Tony Todd returning is a big win.) And I for one am very excited to see how it all pans out. Hopes are high, and I greatly look forward to its release in May 2025.
