Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Directors Leaned Into Gore With The Wild Way They Pitched The Horror Sequel, And Now I’m Really Sold

News
By published

Guts and Gore Galore

Final Destination: Bloodlines
(Image credit: Final Destination: Bloodlines)

Even those who aren’t big on horror know about the Final Destination franchise and the impact it has. It's well known for its zany and over the top insane deaths; to this day I still get so paranoid when I have to drive behind a truck carrying logs because of Final Destination 2. So the fact that we’re getting hints about new ways to die that could potentially be worse than previous entries, it makes me excited (but also a little scared). The directors of Bloodlines have been leaning into the gore, all the way down to their pitch for the movie itself, and I’m pumped to see what they have for the full film.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, CCO of New Line, Richard Brener spoke to the future and past of the studio. In this conversation, Brenner was asked about a rumor that the directors of Final Destination, Zack Lipovsky and Adam Stein made a video when pitching the movie. Brenner’s response was a resounding yes, the CCO goes on to share a tidbit of the story:

They basically Final Destination-ed themselves in the middle of their pitch. So they died while pitching it, and it was very shocking, very surprising, and really clever. Also, the way they storyboarded everything and explained all the scenes was very unique. They were incredible, and very clever with the way they used technology on top of just great filmmaking.

For a series all about the wacky and insane ways a person can die, it’s very on brand for the directors to just kill themselves off in their own movie pitch. And it does honestly make me a lot more confidant in the sequel. In all honesty, I wasn’t entirely sold on the idea of a new Final Destination sequel. Even during its original run, the sequels were very hit or miss and sometimes felt really forced and tacked on. Though, since it’s announcement, it’s been shared from the creator that they have planning to change the way death works in the franchise.

So between that and the bloody way that the directors pitched the movie, Bloodlines already feels like a faithful and passionate sequel then just another ip cash grab. It does also help that some people who have seen the CinemaCon special preview are hyped, and they are already getting the feeling that it will be the best sequel in a horror franchise.

So all in all, based on what we know so far, Bloodlines will be actually trying to be its own fresh take, while also keeping some of the core aspects of the original franchise that we know. (Plus Tony Todd returning is a big win.) And I for one am very excited to see how it all pans out. Hopes are high, and I greatly look forward to its release in May 2025.

TOPICS
Lysa Rodriguez
Contributing Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Mark Hamill in Star Wars: A New Hope

The Coolest Metal Poster We Could Find From 10 Major Franchises Including Star Wars, Lord Of The Rings And More
Michael B. Jordan and Will Smith in a side-by-side photo.

Will Smith Reveals Details About Michael B. Jordan’s I Am Legend 2 Role, And I’m Getting Hyped
Jonathan Bennett promotes Hallmark&#039;s The Christmas House.

‘There Are People That Watch Hallmark Movies, And Liars.’ Jonathan Bennett Did Not Hold Back When Asked About The ‘Guilty Pleasure’ Of Countdown To Christmas
See more latest
Most Popular
Jonathan Bennett promotes Hallmark&#039;s The Christmas House.
‘There Are People That Watch Hallmark Movies, And Liars.’ Jonathan Bennett Did Not Hold Back When Asked About The ‘Guilty Pleasure’ Of Countdown To Christmas
Michael B. Jordan and Will Smith in a side-by-side photo.
Will Smith Reveals Details About Michael B. Jordan’s I Am Legend 2 Role, And I’m Getting Hyped
Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa driving around with cases of Sanpelligrino CIAO!
Steve Schirripa Re-Teamed With His Sopranos Co-star Michael Imperioli For A Sanpelligrino Ad, And He Had One Big Confession To Make
David Harbour and Florence Pugh looking eye to eye discussing being a hero in The Thunderbolts*.
‘Am I In This Movie?’ Florence Pugh And David Harbour Had The Same Reaction To Watching The 5 1/2 Hour Avengers: Doomsday Video I Did
Christopher Smith (John Cena) looks around on Peacemaker.
James Gunn Shares Peacemaker’s Season 2 Teaser, And DC Fans Are Having A Big Reaction
Gerard Butler returning to play Stoick in live action in a fur coat and Viking helmet, How to Train Your Dragon.
I’ve Seen Gerard Butler Having A Blast In The The New How To Train Your Dragon Live Action Movie, But His Comments About How He Defied Aging To Return Crack Me Up
Pete Davidson performing stand-up in his Netflix special Alive in New York
Pete Davidson Was Spotted With A New Love Interest, And The Internet Is On Fire
Jeremy Renner stands looking pensively, pictured next to a half smiling Paul Rudd, in Avengers: Endgame.
Jeremy Renner’s Birthday Post To Paul Rudd Is Adorable So Bring Their Avengers: Doomsday Reunion
Jenna Ortega in Scream VI
'All Kind Of Falling Apart' Jenna Ortega Explains Why She Left The Scream Franchise
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle BBC News interview.
There’s More Alleged Tea Behind Charity Head’s Viral Prince Harry Claims, And Meghan Markle, A Polo Match And Serena Williams Are Allegedly Involved