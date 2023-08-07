How Final Destination 6 Will Change Up The Way Death Works In The Franchise, According To Its Creator
Final Destination 6 is set to unveil a fascinating extension of its universe.
The captivating Final Destination series of horror movies, known for "Death's design" and its relentless pursuit of those escaping their destined demise, debuted in 2000. That first installment introduced Alex Browning, played by longtime horror staple Devon Sawa, a student who disrupted the Grim Reaper’s plan, creating a deadly ripple effect. Across five films, audiences were gripped by the innovative and horrifying scenarios similar to Rube Goldberg machines. However, X-Files alum and Destination franchise creator Jeffrey Reddick hinted at a potentially scarier twist in the upcoming sixth installment, which has taken some steps forward in the past year, straying from the expected chain reactions.
The Final Destination series maintained a consistent premise throughout its first five films. They see a group of friends narrowly avoiding a fatal accident, only to find themselves marked for a permanent curtain call, which pursues them in increasingly gruesome and complex scenarios. While this formula has undoubtedly been successful, Jeffrey Reddick indicated during an interview with Collider that it's time to offer something new. With that, he hinted at a slight deviation from the traditional formula. He shared:
The filmmaker's comments seem to imply that the creative team behind the latest installent intends to keep the core theme of the series. That's, of course, the relentless pursuit of Death and how it reaches its victims or how the lead characters outsmart its plan might be revamped. We can deduce that the Nightmare on Elm Street-inspired, reality-warping methods might take the stage in this upcoming film, promising a fresh and thrilling approach to Death's designs.
But that's not all. The producer also teased an expansion in the lore that goes beyond the usual fatal machinations:
It would be challenging to decipher what more could be added to a franchise already known for its extravagantly ridiculous death sequences and themes of predestined fate. Still, Jeffrey Reddick's comments certainly reignite this fan’s curiosity.
It's been nearly 12 years since the last Final Destination movie graced the big screens, making the franchise ripe for fresh perspectives both on-screen and behind the scenes. The last significant update on the sixth installment came when Spider-Man director Jon Watts was named as producer, alongside writers Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. Moreover, in 2022, it was revealed that directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, known for Freaks, are set to revitalize one of New Line Cinema's hallmark horror series, along with the teased new mythology mechanics.
The heavily anticipated fifth follow-up seems to be keeping its roots intact while introducing fresh narrative twists to engage both old and new fans. Whether this strategy succeeds remains to be seen but, if history is a guide, a spine-tingling ride awaits us.
While the release date for this much-anticipated horror flick remains unknown, the creator confirms readiness to launch post-WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Furthermore, it's been announced that Final Destination 6 will debut directly on streaming for anyone with a Max subscription. While you wait for more updates, read up on other upcoming horror movies.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
