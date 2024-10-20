Following Joaquin Phoenix’s Last-Minute Exit From Movie, Prospective Co-Star Danny Ramirez Shares His Take And Update On Where Things Stand
Ramirez opens up about the uncertainty surrounding the film following Phoenix's exit.
Joaquin Phoenix’s sudden decision to exit a film has resulted in conflict. The actor was set to star in a romantic drama directed by Todd Haynes and made headlines when he withdrew just days before filming was scheduled to begin. Although Phoenix addressed his decision following criticism from the film’s producers, the move caused significant disruption. Amid continued uncertainty, Phoenix's prospective co-star, Danny Ramirez, shared his take on the matter and an update on the situation.
The news was apparently disappointing for the Top Gun: Maverick star, who had been lined up to co-lead the film alongside Joaquin Phoenix. The Black Mirror alum shared his thoughts during a recent red-carpet interview with Variety, during which he reflected on missing the chance to work with such a prominent figure in Hollywood. Despite that, Ramirez did share a brighter take on the situation:
Danny Ramirez, though clearly disappointed, seems to value the benefits of the experience and appears to have taken a lot from the audition process. It's fair to say that not too many people have the opportunity to act off someone of the Gladiator alum's caliber. The same goes for working under the direction of someone as talented as Todd Haynes, whose credits include Far from Heaven and May December.
Of course, there's still the matter of whether the movie might actually still happen. During his interview, the No Exit star acknowledged the various unknown variables that still exist when it comes to the project. However, it sounds like he's still optimistic about Todd Haynes' movie coming to fruition:
The aftermath of Joaquin Phoenix's decision continues to have side effects. After being asked about it during a recent press conference, the Oscar winner declined to comment as the other parties involved were not able to explain their sides of the situation. Producer Christine Vachon, all the while, hasn't minced words. She even described the waste of Todd Haynes' time as the most “criminal” aspect of the situation.
Despite the setback, Danny Ramirez is determined to keep pushing forward in his career. While recalling the moment he heard the news, he said:
There’s been no official update from Todd Haynes or the studio regarding the next steps for the project or who might replace Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role. Yet this setback doesn't seem to have slowed Ramirez down, and he is moving on to new roles. He's set to take on a major role as the new Falcon in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World. As alluded to, he'll also appear on the second season of HBO's The Last of Us. We'll have to wait and see what else the future holds for Ramirez as well as Haynes' movie.
In the meantime, be sure to check out our schedule of 2025 movie releases to see what exciting new films are headed to a theater near you.
