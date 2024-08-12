Producer Calls Out Joaquin Phoenix After Last-Minute Movie Exit: ‘It Has Been A Nightmare’

Known for his scene-stealing performances, Joaquin Phoenix remains in high demand within the Hollywood landscape. The Oscar-winning actor has kept busy over these past several years and, most recently, he was set to team up with director Todd Haynes for a new film. However, according to reports, those plans were upended by Phoenix himself, as he reportedly dropped out of the production only days before filming was set to begin. One of the producers of the film has since spoken out and corroborated some of the claims, and they also declared that the unexpected situation “has been a nightmare.”

The Napoleon star was going to star in an untitled gay romance film helmed by Todd Haynes. Per reports, it was actually the actor himself who brought the idea to Haynes, and they began developing it from there. The movie was set to begin filming in Guadalajara, Mexico only five days before the Her lead opted to drop out. As of this writing, a clear answer for the star’s decision to exit the project has not been revealed. Sometime after the news went viral, Christine Vachon – who was going to produce the film under the Killer Films production banner – reacted to the reports through a (since-deleted) Facebook post. She began her message with the following statement:

A version of this did happen. It has been a nightmare.

It was explained by The Hollywood Reporter that Joaquin Phoenix’s role would not be recast, and the reason for that is unclear as well. Exact plot details on the movie are scarce, but it was apparently set to take place in the 1930s and focus on two lovers. Danny Ramirez – of Captain America: Brave New World and Top Gun: Maverick fame – was set to serve as the co-lead. While speaking out on FB (via THR), Christine Vachon also referenced the ongoing debate regarding whether only gay actors can play gay characters. (Both Phoenix and Ramirez are heterosexual.) With that, Vachon asked that people not chastise her and her collaborators on that front:

If you are tempted to finger wag or admonish us that ‘that’s what you get for casting a straight actor’ — DON’T. This was HIS project that he brought to US – and Killer’s record on working with LGBTQ actors/crew/directors speaks for itself. (and for those of you who HAVE — know that you are making a terrible situation even worse).

Earlier this year, Joaquin Phoenix filmed Eddington, a black comedy western flick that reunited him with Beau Is Afraid director Ari Aster. An official release date has yet to be announced for that upcoming A24 film . Phoenix will also soon be gearing up to promote his latest movie, Joker: Folie à Deux , in which he co-stars alongside Lady Gaga. Todd Phillips’ forthcoming DC movie is the sequel to the 2019 film that won Phoenix his first Academy Award. And, as it stands, the follow-up is one of the most anticipated titles on the 2024 movie schedule.

Christine Vachon’s comments as well as the reports that preceded them appear to indicate that Todd Haynes’ romance movie is done for good. Whether or not additional details on the matter come to light in the coming months remains to be seen. And, more specifically, it also can’t be said for sure if Joaquin Phoenix’s team will release any kind of statement on the matter.

Those looking to see the aforementioned actor on the big screen can do so by checking out Joker: Folie à Deux, which opens in theaters on October 4.