Freaky Friday 2: What We Know About The Sequel

Are you ready for Freaky Friday 2 all these years later?

Based on the novel of the same name, Freaky Friday was a massive release for Disney in 2003. Starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, the film was about an overworked mother and a rebellious teenager switching bodies after a fight one-night, thanks to a fortune cookie. The film itself was a critical and commercial success, but for a time, we were pretty sure we wouldn't get a sequel.

That was until recently when news began to release that confirmed Freaky Friday 2 was actually happening. However, who will star in this film, and what can we expect the story to be like? Here is what we know so far.

At the time of writing this there is no set release date for Freaky Friday 2, which isn't that surprising. Aside from the few details we know about the upcoming film, only a little has been announced or confirmed, so it would be shocking to see this have a set date.

The 2024 movie release schedule already has many major upcoming titles, like the anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine , the new Inside Out sequel , plenty more. I think it's almost a blessing in disguise, in a way, so the film can have its proper time to shine—hopefully, we might get it in 2025, but we'll have to wait and see what's announced in the coming months.

Both Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan Are In Talks To Return

While not much is known about the casting of the film, we do know at least that both Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are in talks to return for the film, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter in March 2024. They would be reprising their roles as mother and daughter for the second time.

This isn't surprising, as the two of them have talked about Freaky Friday 2 possibilities many times before. Just in early March 2024, before any of this was confirmed, Lohan told People that she was so excited to be working with Curtis again and that they talk a lot:

Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who is also very active on Instagram , posted a cute selfie of her and Lohan together right after the news was confirmed that the film was happening, simply captioning it, "DUH! FFDEUX! @disney @disneystudios:”

The two actresses have been busy since the release of Freaky Friday. Jamie Lee Curtis has starred in several films since then and even went on to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. She reprised her role as Laurie Strode in the new Halloween trilogy, which was immensely successful.

Lohan appeared in several teen films after Freaky Friday, such as the iconic Mean Girls, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Herbie: Fully Loaded, and more, before she took a bit of a hiatus from acting for a time. She did appear in a few shows and then starred in two rom-coms for Netflix, the thoughtful but hilarious Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish.

I'm so glad to see these two back together – and I have a feeling they'll be great.

There's no word on whether anyone else from the original cast will return, but just having these two be a part of it makes me very happy.

Freaky Friday 2 Could Feature The Two Women Body-Swapping With Two Teenage Girls

With a story like Freaky Friday, I'm sure many of us can probably predict what will happen – there will inevitably be a body-swapping moment, usually with the main characters. But this time, it might not just be Lohan and Curtis' characters doing the swap.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly in April 2024, potential details for the plot for Freaky Friday 2 have been released due to a casting call. In these details, it's revealed that Anna Coleman (Lohan's character) is now a grown adult and has a teenage daughter named Harper, who doesn't like Anna's British boyfriend, Eric.

The boyfriend, however, also has a teenage daughter named Lily, who does "not see eye to eye" with Harper, which leads to a lot of head-butting. These two girls end up swapping with Anna and Tess (Curtis' character), rather than Anna and Tess switching bodies with each other this time around.

If this is the case, this sounds like a creative idea. And it makes me that much more excited for what's to come.

Nisha Ganatra Will Direct

The article from The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that Nisha Ganatra will be the woman bringing Freaky Friday 2 to the big screen. The first film was directed by Mark Waters, who also directed Mean Girls, Vampire Academy, Mr. Popper's Penguins, and more, but this time, Ganatra leads the charge.

The director has worked on several different shows before, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Transparent, Better Things and more. She also directed the films Cake, Late Night, and The High Note, among others. I think with her varied career path, we'll be fine with whatever happens next in this film.

Filming Will Hopefully Begin In 2024

The last thing we know about Freaky Friday 2 is that filming will hopefully begin in 2024. The Hollywood Reporter article from before said that the cameras are "hoping" to roll this summer – which also does line up with the casting call coming out, so we'll hopefully learn more about casting soon.

An exact production start date has not been confirmed yet, but I have a feeling it won't be long before we get the updates I'm sure all of us are hoping for.

What are you most excited about about Freaky Friday 2? I just know it's going to be as hilarious as the first and maybe even more heartfelt. I'm going to need more updates as soon as possible.