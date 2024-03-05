Fans Have Been Wanting Freaky Friday 2 For Ages. Now Lindsay Lohan Is Excited To Talk About It

We're currently in the midst of the Lohan-assiance. After years abroad, actress Lindsay Lohan has returned to the film world in a big way, releasing two Netflix movies in quick succession in addition to a cameo in Mean Girls. Fans have been rumors about her doing a Freaky Friday sequel with Jamie Lee Curtis, and now Lohan is ready to talk about that project.

Following the success of her movie Falling for Christmas, which is available with a Netflix subscription), she iconic actress quickly shot another rom-com for the streamer: Irish Wish. I had the privilege of speaking with Lohan about that movie, where I asked which project from her filmography she'd like to see return ala Mean Girls. She shared some exciting news, saying:

Well, we're working on Freaky Friday, the sequel. So I think that would be one. We'll go with that.

Well, I'm hyped. The trailer for Irish Wish shows off Lohan's comedic chops, and it sounds like she's ready to bring on the funny with a Freaky Friday sequel. That was a truly iconic movie for millennials and more, and smart money says folks will fun to theaters to see that dynamic duo switch places again. And for now, we can re-watch the 2003 film with a Disney+ subscription.

Lindsay Lohan's comments are sure to excite the actress' generations of fans, who have been enjoying seeing her back on our screens. She and Jamie Lee Curtis developed a sweet bond filming Freaky Friday, and smart money says their chemistry will be off the charts in a sequel. Hopefully we get more information about that project and its potential story sooner rather than later.

Not much is known about what's coming with Freaky Friday 2, but Curtis and Lohan have been teasing their future collaboration for a while now. A script is seemingly coming together, and it should be fun to see a new twist on the beloved story. But the question is: what exactly could go down in the sequel?

I'd love to see Freaky Friday 2 include another generation, with Lindsay Lohan's character Anna having a daughter of her own. Lohan recently became a mother IRL, so it could be the perfect time for that twist. Hopefully we get more information about the upcoming Disney movie.

With Lohan frequently appearing in commercials and movies, it really seems like the sky's the limit regarding her career. Her brief appearance in Mean Girls broke the internet, and smart money says that Irish Wish will be wildly popular on Netflix. So now's the perfect time for Disney to move forward with Freaky Friday 2, and reunite her and JLC on the big screen.

Irish Wish will arrive on Netflix March 15th. While we wait, check out the 2024 movie release dates.