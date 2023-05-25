Full Barbie Trailer Reveals The Movie's Bonkers Plot And More Of Margot Robbie's Feet

Ever since its the Barbie movie was first announced, there's been plenty of eyes on exactly how the beloved doll would be adapted into a film. Filmmaker Greta Gerwig assembled a killer cast to occupy both the Barbie World and Real World, starting with Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie. The full Barbie trailer revealed the movie's bonkers plot, and more of Robbie's feet.

When footage for Barbie started making its way online, perhaps the most iconic frame showed Margot Robbie's title character taking off her heels, and showing her feet still arched just like the dolls. The internet has been obsessed with Robbie's feet as a result, and it turns out that they're actually a major plot point in the movie. As you can see in the trailer above, her feet finally going flat and hitting the ground served as a cause for alarm among the rest of the Barbies.

The new trailer opens up on the fun and joy of Barbie's world. She and the other dolls deny logic and gravity, and there are plenty of magical moments in this trailer. That includes Robbie's protagonist floating from the top of her house every day, and organizing a massive party of all the Barbies complete with choreography. But in the midst of this bliss, she seems to be having an existential crisis, saying "You ever think about dying?" Her fellow dolls don't know how to react to this type of query.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

When things go awry including Barbie's feet going flat, she seeks Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie. That character hilariously goes full Matrix, and offers Robbie's Barbie the opportunity to step away form her fantasy land and learn the truth of the real world. But rather than pills she has to chose whether to wear sparkly heels or birkenstocks. She just needs some encouragement to pick the latter option and travel to the Real World.

When on her way Barbie finds out that Ryan Gosling's Ken was a stowaway, intent on accompanying her on her adventure. After a delightful montage featuring the pair using all different types of vehicles, they eventually do just that. That's when the trailer includes a scene of Robbie and Gosling rollerskating, which went viral when photographers captured shots of the pair shooting.

This new trailer offered way more plot details than the first Barbie teaser, but smart money says there's plenty more surprises up Greta Gerwig's sleeve for the actual movie. That includes the specifics of Will Ferrell's character, who is seemingly the CEO of Mattel. We're also introduced to America Ferrera's character, who I assume will be Barbie's ally in the Real World. But given just how many stars are in the movie's cast, smart money says they'll each be given time to shine.

Barbie is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 21st.