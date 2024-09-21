The Funny Joker Prank Joaquin Phoenix Pulled On His Co-Star's Mom: 'My Mum Screamed, Ran Away, And Woke Up My Dad'

Joaquin Phoenix, the Oscar-winning actor known for his intense and immersive performances, recently demonstrated his playful side while filming the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux . Now, you might be wondering how he did this while working on such a serious film. Well, Phoenix, who will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck in the highly anticipated release on the 2024 movie schedule , showed off his sillier side by pulling off a prank that startled one of his fellow Joker cast members’ mothers.

In a recent Variety interview, Harry Lawtey, who plays Harvey Dent in the upcoming DC movie , shared a lighthearted moment between him and Joaquin. Lawtey, whose character is the courtroom nemesis of Arthur Fleck, revealed how the Napoleon actor suggested a lighthearted but startling joke during one of their breaks. Harry recounted:

Joaquin suggested, as a joke, that we FaceTime my mum and scare her. My mum was in England, so it was quite late, and she was getting ready for bed. And I said, ‘Hello,’ and then I brought the phone up to my face, and Joaquin put his head on my shoulder. My mum screamed, ran away and woke up my dad.

The Industry actor’s mother might still be recovering from the fright. However, the story demonstrates that despite the intensity of his role, the Her performer knows how to keep things lighthearted on set, even in full Joker makeup.

Lawtey didn’t just walk away with a funny story either, he also gained invaluable experience working alongside Joaquin, who The Pale Blue Eye star describes as someone who delivered “a master class” every day on set. According to Harry, the Gladiator veteran actor's commitment to the role left a lasting impression on him.

Lawtey was in awe of the Walk The Line performer’s craft. He added:

To watch him do that laugh and to see the effect on him — on everyone — blew my mind. He would be coughing after each take. It was an education to watch him move through different flavors and shades of that performance.

The playful onset prank might surprise fans who don't associate Phoenix with humor and fun. However, Lawtey also describes the intensity and dedication that fans have come to expect from the Oscar-winning actor.

The upcoming sequel—though director Todd Phillips prefers not to call it that —will delve deeper into Fleck’s descent into madness, with Lady Gaga joining the cast as Harley Quinn.

In Joker: Folie à Deux, Arthur, now institutionalized in Arkham Asylum, meets Harleen Quinzel (Lady Gaga), who introduces both love and chaos into his life. Arkham is expected to play a central role in the story. The early word from critics has been mixed— CinemaBlend’s review of Joker 2 gave the film 2.5 stars, praising the leads as a “wonderful pair” but criticizing it as an overindulgent musical lacking the impact of the original. Despite this, though, the movie holds a respectable 63% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes . Ultimately, you’ll have to see it in theaters and decide for yourself—I know I will.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit theaters on October 4. While Harry Lawtey’s mother may not have enjoyed her FaceTime with the Clown Prince of Crime, fans like myself can’t wait to see Phoenix’s chilling performance once again on the big screen.